Rockies vs. Marlins: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Run Line, Home/Road Splits
Jorge Soler and the Miami Marlins will meet Charlie Blackmon and the Colorado Rockies on Tuesday at Coors Field, at 8:40 PM ET.
The Marlins are the favorite in this one, at -135, while the underdog Rockies have +110 odds to upset. The game's over/under has been set at 11.5 runs.
Rep your team with officially licensed Rockies gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Rockies vs. Marlins Odds & Info
- Date: Tuesday, May 23, 2023
- Time: 8:40 PM ET
- TV: SportsNet RM
- Location: Denver, Colorado
- Venue: Coors Field
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
|Favorite
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Total
|Over Total Odds
|Under Total Odds
|Run Line
|Favorite Run Line Odds
|Underdog Run Line Odds
|Marlins
|-135
|+110
|11.5
|-105
|-115
|-
|-
|-
Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Rockies Recent Betting Performance
- In eight games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Rockies have posted a mark of 4-4.
- In their previous 10 matchups with a total posted by sportsbooks, the Rockies and their opponents are 4-6-0 when it comes to hitting the over.
- Oddsmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Rockies' past 10 games.
Discover More About This Game
Rockies Betting Records & Stats
- The Rockies have been underdogs in 38 games this season and have come away with the win 17 times (44.7%) in those contests.
- Colorado has entered 32 games this season as the underdog by +110 or more and is 13-19 in those contests.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Rockies have a 47.6% chance of walking away with the win.
- So far this season, Colorado and its opponents have hit the over in 20 of its 47 games with a total.
- In three games with a line this season, the Rockies have a mark of 2-1-0 against the spread.
Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Rockies Splits
|Home
|Away
|Day
|Night
|Vs. Starting RHP
|Vs. Starting LHP
|11-12
|9-16
|10-9
|10-19
|13-18
|7-10
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.