Luis Arraez and Charlie Blackmon are the hottest hitters on the Miami Marlins and Colorado Rockies, who play on Tuesday at Coors Field, at 8:40 PM ET.

Rockies vs. Marlins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, May 23, 2023

Tuesday, May 23, 2023 Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Coors Field

Rockies Batting & Pitching Performance

The Rockies' 38 home runs rank 26th in MLB this season.

Fueled by 146 extra-base hits, Colorado ranks 17th in MLB with a .396 slugging percentage this season.

The Rockies have a team batting average of .256 this season, which ranks 12th among MLB teams.

Colorado has scored the 14th-most runs in the majors this season with 213 (4.4 per game).

The Rockies have an on-base percentage of .315 this season, which ranks 18th in the league.

The Rockies rank 16th with an average of 8.6 strikeouts per game.

Colorado strikes out just 7.8 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, which ranks 26th in MLB.

Colorado has pitched to a 4.93 ERA this season, which ranks 26th in baseball.

Rockies pitchers have a 1.474 WHIP this season, third-worst in the majors.

Rockies Probable Starting Pitcher

Austin Gomber (3-4) will take to the mound for the Rockies and make his 10th start of the season.

The left-hander's last appearance was on Wednesday, when he threw 4 1/3 innings against the Cincinnati Reds, giving up five earned runs while allowing eight hits.

He has earned a quality start four times in nine starts this season.

In nine starts, Gomber has pitched through or past the fifth inning five times. He has a season average of 4.9 frames per outing.

Rockies Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rockies Starter Opponent Starter 5/17/2023 Reds W 11-6 Home Austin Gomber Graham Ashcraft 5/19/2023 Rangers L 7-2 Away Karl Kauffmann Martín Pérez 5/20/2023 Rangers L 11-5 Away Kyle Freeland Jon Gray 5/21/2023 Rangers L 13-3 Away Connor Seabold Andrew Heaney 5/22/2023 Marlins W 5-3 Home Chase Anderson Edward Cabrera 5/23/2023 Marlins - Home Austin Gomber Eury Pérez 5/24/2023 Marlins - Home Karl Kauffmann Sandy Alcantara 5/25/2023 Marlins - Home Kyle Freeland Braxton Garrett 5/26/2023 Mets - Home Connor Seabold Max Scherzer 5/27/2023 Mets - Home Chase Anderson Justin Verlander 5/28/2023 Mets - Home Austin Gomber Kodai Senga

