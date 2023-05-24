The Colorado Rockies and Charlie Blackmon, who went 1-for-4 with a double and an RBI last time in action, battle Sandy Alcantara and the Miami Marlins at Coors Field, Wednesday at 8:40 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Marlins.

Charlie Blackmon Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

  • Game Day: Wednesday, May 24, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Coors Field
  Stadium: Coors Field
  • Marlins Starter: Sandy Alcantara
  • TV Channel: SportsNet RM
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -111)

Discover More About This Game

Charlie Blackmon At The Plate

  • Blackmon is batting .275 with 12 doubles, a triple, three home runs and 18 walks.
  • Among the qualified hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 53rd, his on-base percentage ranks 35th, and he is 83rd in the league in slugging.
  • Blackmon will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .250 in his last outings.
  • Blackmon has gotten a hit in 30 of 43 games this year (69.8%), with at least two hits on 13 occasions (30.2%).
  • He has hit a home run in 7.0% of his games this season, and 1.6% of his trips to the dish.
  • Blackmon has driven home a run in 13 games this season (30.2%), including more than one RBI in 11.6% of his games.
  • In 46.5% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had four games with multiple runs (9.3%).

Charlie Blackmon Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
14 GP 20
.302 AVG .254
.406 OBP .357
.434 SLG .394
5 XBH 6
1 HR 2
6 RBI 7
4/9 K/BB 15/8
0 SB 0
Home Away
21 GP 22
16 (76.2%) Games w/1+ Hit 14 (63.6%)
7 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 6 (27.3%)
9 (42.9%) Games w/1+ Run 11 (50.0%)
1 (4.8%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (9.1%)
8 (38.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (22.7%)

Marlins Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Marlins has a collective 9.4 K/9, the fifth-best in MLB.
  • The Marlins have a 4.47 team ERA that ranks 21st among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Marlins rank 17th in baseball in home runs allowed (58 total, 1.2 per game).
  • Alcantara gets the start for the Marlins, his 10th of the season. He is 1-5 with a 5.21 ERA and 54 strikeouts in 57 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The righty's most recent appearance was on Saturday against the San Francisco Giants, when he went 5 2/3 innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing five hits.
  • Among pitchers who qualify in MLB play this season, the 27-year-old ranks 65th in ERA (5.21), 42nd in WHIP (1.246), and 38th in K/9 (8.5).
