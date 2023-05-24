Ezequiel Tovar Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Marlins - May 24
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 8:32 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Ezequiel Tovar -- hitting .206 with two doubles, a home run and three RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies against the Miami Marlins, with Sandy Alcantara on the mound, on May 24 at 8:40 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he went 1-for-3 with a double against the Marlins.
Ezequiel Tovar Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins
- Game Day: Wednesday, May 24, 2023
- Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Marlins Starter: Sandy Alcantara
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Ezequiel Tovar At The Plate
- Tovar has 11 doubles, a triple, three home runs and six walks while hitting .218.
- Tovar will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .235 in his last games.
- Tovar has gotten at least one hit in 62.2% of his games this year (28 of 45), with at least two hits five times (11.1%).
- He has homered in 6.7% of his games in 2023, and 1.8% of his trips to the dish.
- Tovar has an RBI in 15 of 45 games this season, with multiple RBI in four of them.
- He has scored in 18 of 45 games (40.0%), including multiple runs twice.
Ezequiel Tovar Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|16
|GP
|19
|.268
|AVG
|.182
|.305
|OBP
|.239
|.464
|SLG
|.273
|8
|XBH
|4
|1
|HR
|1
|6
|RBI
|10
|13/1
|K/BB
|23/5
|0
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|23
|GP
|22
|18 (78.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|10 (45.5%)
|2 (8.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (13.6%)
|11 (47.8%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|7 (31.8%)
|2 (8.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (4.5%)
|8 (34.8%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|7 (31.8%)
Marlins Pitching Rankings
- The 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Marlins pitching staff ranks fifth in the league.
- The Marlins have the 21st-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.47).
- Marlins pitchers combine to give up 58 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 17th in baseball).
- Alcantara makes the start for the Marlins, his 10th of the season. He is 1-5 with a 5.21 ERA and 54 strikeouts in 57 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Saturday, the righty went 5 2/3 innings against the San Francisco Giants, allowing four earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 27-year-old's 5.21 ERA ranks 65th, 1.246 WHIP ranks 42nd, and 8.5 K/9 ranks 38th.
