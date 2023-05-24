Jurickson Profar Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Marlins - May 24
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 8:29 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Jurickson Profar and his .400 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (68 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Colorado Rockies versus the Miami Marlins and Sandy Alcantara on May 24 at 8:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-3) against the Marlins.
Jurickson Profar Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins
- Game Day: Wednesday, May 24, 2023
- Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Marlins Starter: Sandy Alcantara
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Jurickson Profar At The Plate
- Profar is hitting .250 with 11 doubles, five home runs and 21 walks.
- Profar has had a hit in 28 of 42 games this year (66.7%), including multiple hits 12 times (28.6%).
- He has homered in 9.5% of his games this year, and 2.7% of his plate appearances.
- In 28.6% of his games this year, Profar has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 11.9% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 18 games this year (42.9%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Jurickson Profar Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|15
|GP
|18
|.259
|AVG
|.188
|.333
|OBP
|.296
|.397
|SLG
|.362
|4
|XBH
|6
|2
|HR
|3
|5
|RBI
|10
|11/7
|K/BB
|22/11
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|22
|GP
|20
|16 (72.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|12 (60.0%)
|7 (31.8%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|5 (25.0%)
|11 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|7 (35.0%)
|2 (9.1%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (10.0%)
|6 (27.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|6 (30.0%)
Marlins Pitching Rankings
- The Marlins pitching staff is fifth in MLB with a collective 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Marlins have a 4.47 team ERA that ranks 21st among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Marlins rank 17th in baseball in home runs given up (58 total, 1.2 per game).
- Alcantara (1-5 with a 5.21 ERA and 54 strikeouts in 57 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Marlins, his 10th of the season.
- In his most recent outing on Saturday against the San Francisco Giants, the righty went 5 2/3 innings, allowing four earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- The 27-year-old ranks 65th in ERA (5.21), 42nd in WHIP (1.246), and 38th in K/9 (8.5) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
