The Colorado Rockies and Mike Toglia, who went 0-for-3 last time out, take on Sandy Alcantara and the Miami Marlins at Coors Field, Wednesday at 8:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Marlins.

Mike Toglia Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

Game Day: Wednesday, May 24, 2023

Sandy Alcantara TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Mike Toglia At The Plate

Toglia is hitting .150 with a double and a walk.

Twice in seven games this season, Toglia has gotten aboard via a hit, and he had multiple hits in one of those games.

He has not homered in his seven games this year.

Toglia has not driven in a run this year.

He has scored at least once three times this year (42.9%), including one multi-run game.

Mike Toglia Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 4 GP 3 1 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 1 (33.3%) 1 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 2 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (33.3%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Marlins Pitching Rankings