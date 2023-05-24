The Colorado Rockies and Mike Toglia, who went 0-for-3 last time out, take on Sandy Alcantara and the Miami Marlins at Coors Field, Wednesday at 8:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Marlins.

Mike Toglia Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

  • Game Day: Wednesday, May 24, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Coors Field
  • Marlins Starter: Sandy Alcantara
  • TV Channel: SportsNet RM
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Mike Toglia At The Plate

  • Toglia is hitting .150 with a double and a walk.
  • Twice in seven games this season, Toglia has gotten aboard via a hit, and he had multiple hits in one of those games.
  • He has not homered in his seven games this year.
  • Toglia has not driven in a run this year.
  • He has scored at least once three times this year (42.9%), including one multi-run game.

Mike Toglia Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
4 GP 3
1 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 1 (33.3%)
1 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
2 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (33.3%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Marlins Pitching Rankings

  • The Marlins pitching staff ranks fifth in the league with a collective 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Marlins have the 21st-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.47).
  • The Marlins rank 17th in baseball in home runs surrendered (58 total, 1.2 per game).
  • Alcantara (1-5 with a 5.21 ERA and 54 strikeouts in 57 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Marlins, his 10th of the season.
  • The righty last appeared on Saturday against the San Francisco Giants, when he threw 5 2/3 innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up five hits.
  • The 27-year-old ranks 65th in ERA (5.21), 42nd in WHIP (1.246), and 38th in K/9 (8.5) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
