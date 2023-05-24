Randal Grichuk -- batting .297 with three doubles, four walks and six RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies against the Miami Marlins, with Sandy Alcantara on the hill, on May 24 at 8:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he went 1-for-3 with two RBI against the Marlins.

Randal Grichuk Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

  • Game Day: Wednesday, May 24, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Coors Field
  • Marlins Starter: Sandy Alcantara
  • TV Channel: SportsNet RM
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Discover More About This Game

Randal Grichuk At The Plate

  • Grichuk has five doubles, a home run and eight walks while batting .344.
  • Grichuk has gotten a hit in 15 of 17 games this year (88.2%), including seven multi-hit games (41.2%).
  • He has hit a long ball in one of 17 games, and in 1.4% of his plate appearances.
  • Grichuk has driven in a run in six games this season (35.3%), including one multiple-RBI game.
  • He has scored in 52.9% of his games this year (nine of 17), with two or more runs three times (17.6%).

Randal Grichuk Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
4 GP 5
.500 AVG .273
.563 OBP .333
.643 SLG .455
2 XBH 2
0 HR 1
0 RBI 3
3/2 K/BB 5/2
0 SB 1
9 GP 8
8 (88.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (87.5%)
4 (44.4%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (37.5%)
5 (55.6%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (50.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (12.5%)
1 (11.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (62.5%)

Marlins Pitching Rankings

  • The Marlins pitching staff is fifth in the league with a collective 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Marlins have the 21st-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.47).
  • Marlins pitchers combine to surrender 58 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 17th in the league).
  • Alcantara gets the start for the Marlins, his 10th of the season. He is 1-5 with a 5.21 ERA and 54 strikeouts in 57 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The right-hander last pitched on Saturday against the San Francisco Giants, when he went 5 2/3 innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up five hits.
  • The 27-year-old's 5.21 ERA ranks 65th, 1.246 WHIP ranks 42nd, and 8.5 K/9 ranks 38th among qualifying pitchers this season.
