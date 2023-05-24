Wednesday's game between the Colorado Rockies (21-28) and the Miami Marlins (24-25) at Coors Field is expected to be a competitive matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 6-5, with the Rockies coming out on top. Game time is at 8:40 PM ET on May 24.

The probable pitchers are Sandy Alcantara (1-5) for the Marlins and Karl Kauffmann (0-1) for the Rockies.

Rockies vs. Marlins Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, May 24, 2023 at 8:40 PM ET

Coors Field in Denver, Colorado How to Watch on TV: SportsNet RM

Rockies vs. Marlins Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Rockies 6, Marlins 5.

Total Prediction for Rockies vs. Marlins

Total Prediction: Over 10.5 runs

Rockies Performance Insights

In eight games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Rockies have a record of 4-4.

When it comes to the total, Colorado and its opponents are 4-6-0 in its previous 10 games.

The previous 10 Rockies matchups have not had a spread set by bookmakers.

The Rockies have been victorious in 18, or 46.2%, of the 39 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

Colorado has a mark of 10-18 in contests where bookmakers favor it by +135 or worse on the moneyline.

The Rockies have an implied victory probability of 42.6% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

The offense for Colorado is the No. 14 offense in MLB, scoring 4.4 runs per game (218 total runs).

Rockies pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.91 ERA this year, which ranks 26th in MLB.

