Ryan McMahon Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Marlins - May 24
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 8:31 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
On Wednesday, Ryan McMahon (.350 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 60 points above season-long percentage) and the Colorado Rockies face the Miami Marlins, whose starting pitcher will be Sandy Alcantara. First pitch is at 8:40 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3 with an RBI) against the Marlins.
Ryan McMahon Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins
- Game Day: Wednesday, May 24, 2023
- Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Marlins Starter: Sandy Alcantara
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Read More About This Game
Ryan McMahon At The Plate
- McMahon has 13 doubles, a triple, four home runs and 18 walks while hitting .216.
- McMahon has gotten a hit in 27 of 45 games this year (60.0%), with more than one hit on seven occasions (15.6%).
- He has hit a long ball in four games this year (8.9%), homering in 2.2% of his plate appearances.
- In 31.1% of his games this year, McMahon has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 6.7% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 19 of 45 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Ryan McMahon Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|21
|.283
|AVG
|.152
|.328
|OBP
|.239
|.491
|SLG
|.304
|7
|XBH
|7
|2
|HR
|2
|9
|RBI
|7
|25/4
|K/BB
|24/9
|0
|SB
|2
|Home
|Away
|21
|GP
|24
|13 (61.9%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|14 (58.3%)
|6 (28.6%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (4.2%)
|8 (38.1%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|11 (45.8%)
|2 (9.5%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (8.3%)
|10 (47.6%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (16.7%)
Marlins Pitching Rankings
- The 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Marlins pitching staff ranks fifth in the league.
- The Marlins' 4.47 team ERA ranks 21st among all league pitching staffs.
- Marlins pitchers combine to rank 17th in baseball in home runs given up (58 total, 1.2 per game).
- Alcantara (1-5) takes the mound for the Marlins in his 10th start of the season. He has a 5.21 ERA in 57 2/3 innings pitched, with 54 strikeouts.
- In his last time out on Saturday, the right-hander threw 5 2/3 innings against the San Francisco Giants, allowing four earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- The 27-year-old's 5.21 ERA ranks 65th, 1.246 WHIP ranks 42nd, and 8.5 K/9 ranks 38th among qualifying pitchers this season.
