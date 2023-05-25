Robert Austin Wynns Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Marlins - May 25
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 5:25 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Robert Austin Wynns is back in action for the Colorado Rockies versus Braxton Garrett and the Miami MarlinsMay 25 at 3:10 PM ET.
He is back in action for the first time since May 25, when he went 0-for-4 against the Rangers.
Robert Austin Wynns Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins
- Game Day: Thursday, May 25, 2023
- Game Time: 3:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Marlins Starter: Braxton Garrett
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Discover More About This Game
Robert Austin Wynns At The Plate
- Wynns is batting .185 with a double and three walks.
- Wynns has gotten a hit in five of nine games this year, but he has no multi-hit games.
- He has not hit a long ball in his nine games this season.
- Wynns has driven in a run in three games this season (33.3%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in three of nine games so far this year.
Robert Austin Wynns Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|2
|GP
|2
|.167
|AVG
|.200
|.167
|OBP
|.333
|.333
|SLG
|.200
|1
|XBH
|0
|0
|HR
|0
|2
|RBI
|0
|4/0
|K/BB
|1/1
|0
|SB
|0
|4
|GP
|5
|2 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|3 (60.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (40.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (40.0%)
Marlins Pitching Rankings
- The Marlins pitching staff is sixth in the league with a collective 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Marlins have a 4.42 team ERA that ranks 21st across all league pitching staffs.
- Marlins pitchers combine to rank 16th in baseball in home runs given up (59 total, 1.2 per game).
- Garrett (1-2) gets the starting nod for the Marlins in his ninth start of the season. He has a 4.60 ERA in 43 2/3 innings pitched, with 44 strikeouts.
- His last time out came on Saturday against the San Francisco Giants, when the lefty threw 6 1/3 scoreless innings while allowing just one hit.
- The 25-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.60, with 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings, in nine games this season. Opponents are batting .286 against him.
