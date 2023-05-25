Ezequiel Tovar -- with an on-base percentage of .206 in his past 10 games, 51 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies against the Miami Marlins, with Braxton Garrett on the hill, on May 25 at 3:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Marlins.

Ezequiel Tovar Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

Game Day: Thursday, May 25, 2023

Thursday, May 25, 2023 Game Time: 3:10 PM ET

3:10 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Coors Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Marlins Starter: Braxton Garrett

Braxton Garrett TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Looking to place a prop bet on Ezequiel Tovar? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Ezequiel Tovar At The Plate

Tovar has 11 doubles, a triple, three home runs and six walks while hitting .220.

Tovar is batting .294 during his last outings and is riding a five-game hitting streak.

In 63.0% of his 46 games this season, Tovar has picked up at least one hit. He's also had five multi-hit games.

He has hit a long ball in 6.5% of his games this year, and 1.8% of his plate appearances.

Tovar has had at least one RBI in 32.6% of his games this year (15 of 46), with two or more RBI four times (8.7%).

He has scored in 18 of 46 games (39.1%), including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Ezequiel Tovar Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 16 GP 19 .268 AVG .182 .305 OBP .239 .464 SLG .273 8 XBH 4 1 HR 1 6 RBI 10 13/1 K/BB 23/5 0 SB 1 Home Away 24 GP 22 19 (79.2%) Games w/1+ Hit 10 (45.5%) 2 (8.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (13.6%) 11 (45.8%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (31.8%) 2 (8.3%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (4.5%) 8 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 7 (31.8%)

Marlins Pitching Rankings