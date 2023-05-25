Ezequiel Tovar Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Marlins - May 25
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 5:25 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Ezequiel Tovar -- with an on-base percentage of .206 in his past 10 games, 51 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies against the Miami Marlins, with Braxton Garrett on the hill, on May 25 at 3:10 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Marlins.
Ezequiel Tovar Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins
- Game Day: Thursday, May 25, 2023
- Game Time: 3:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Marlins Starter: Braxton Garrett
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Read More About This Game
Ezequiel Tovar At The Plate
- Tovar has 11 doubles, a triple, three home runs and six walks while hitting .220.
- Tovar is batting .294 during his last outings and is riding a five-game hitting streak.
- In 63.0% of his 46 games this season, Tovar has picked up at least one hit. He's also had five multi-hit games.
- He has hit a long ball in 6.5% of his games this year, and 1.8% of his plate appearances.
- Tovar has had at least one RBI in 32.6% of his games this year (15 of 46), with two or more RBI four times (8.7%).
- He has scored in 18 of 46 games (39.1%), including multiple runs twice.
Ezequiel Tovar Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|16
|GP
|19
|.268
|AVG
|.182
|.305
|OBP
|.239
|.464
|SLG
|.273
|8
|XBH
|4
|1
|HR
|1
|6
|RBI
|10
|13/1
|K/BB
|23/5
|0
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|24
|GP
|22
|19 (79.2%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|10 (45.5%)
|2 (8.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (13.6%)
|11 (45.8%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|7 (31.8%)
|2 (8.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (4.5%)
|8 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|7 (31.8%)
Marlins Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Marlins has a collective 9.3 K/9, the sixth-best in the league.
- The Marlins have a 4.42 team ERA that ranks 21st across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Marlins rank 16th in baseball in home runs given up (59 total, 1.2 per game).
- Garrett (1-2) gets the starting nod for the Marlins in his ninth start of the season. He's put together a 4.60 ERA in 43 2/3 innings pitched, with 44 strikeouts.
- In his most recent appearance on Saturday, the lefty went 6 1/3 scoreless innings against the San Francisco Giants while surrendering one hit.
- In nine games this season, the 25-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.60, with 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .286 against him.
