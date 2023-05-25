The Colorado Rockies, including Jurickson Profar (.386 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 56 points above season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher Braxton Garrett and the Miami Marlins at Coors Field, Thursday at 3:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Marlins.

Jurickson Profar Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

  • Game Day: Thursday, May 25, 2023
  • Game Time: 3:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Coors Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Marlins Starter: Braxton Garrett
  • TV Channel: SportsNet RM
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)

Looking to place a prop bet on Jurickson Profar? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Jurickson Profar At The Plate

  • Profar is batting .250 with 12 doubles, five home runs and 21 walks.
  • Profar has picked up a hit in 29 of 43 games this year, with multiple hits 12 times.
  • He has hit a home run in 9.3% of his games in 2023, and 2.6% of his trips to the plate.
  • Profar has driven in a run in 13 games this year (30.2%), including five games with more than one RBI (11.6%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
  • He has scored in 18 of 43 games (41.9%), including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Jurickson Profar Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
15 GP 18
.259 AVG .188
.333 OBP .296
.397 SLG .362
4 XBH 6
2 HR 3
5 RBI 10
11/7 K/BB 22/11
0 SB 0
Home Away
23 GP 20
17 (73.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 12 (60.0%)
7 (30.4%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (25.0%)
11 (47.8%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (35.0%)
2 (8.7%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (10.0%)
7 (30.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (30.0%)

Marlins Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Marlins pitching staff ranks sixth in MLB.
  • The Marlins have a 4.42 team ERA that ranks 21st across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Marlins pitchers combine to rank 16th in baseball in home runs surrendered (59 total, 1.2 per game).
  • Garrett (1-2 with a 4.60 ERA and 44 strikeouts in 43 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Marlins, his ninth of the season.
  • The left-hander last pitched on Saturday against the San Francisco Giants, when he went 6 1/3 scoreless innings while giving up one hit.
  • In nine games this season, the 25-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.60, with 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .286 against him.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.