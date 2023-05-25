Kris Bryant Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Marlins - May 25
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 5:23 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Kris Bryant -- with an on-base percentage of .268 in his past 10 games, 88 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies against the Miami Marlins, with Braxton Garrett on the hill, on May 25 at 3:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Marlins.
Kris Bryant Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins
- Game Day: Thursday, May 25, 2023
- Game Time: 3:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Marlins Starter: Braxton Garrett
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +150)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +105)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -120)
Looking to place a prop bet on Kris Bryant? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
Kris Bryant At The Plate
- Bryant has six doubles, five home runs and 17 walks while batting .281.
- He ranks 41st in batting average, 45th in on base percentage, and 99th in slugging among the qualified hitters in baseball.
- Bryant has gotten a hit in 31 of 45 games this season (68.9%), including 15 multi-hit games (33.3%).
- He has hit a home run in five games this year (11.1%), leaving the park in 2.6% of his chances at the plate.
- Bryant has had an RBI in 13 games this year (28.9%), including three multi-RBI outings (6.7%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- In 15 games this year (33.3%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Kris Bryant Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|21
|.308
|AVG
|.296
|.410
|OBP
|.360
|.538
|SLG
|.395
|6
|XBH
|4
|3
|HR
|2
|6
|RBI
|7
|7/7
|K/BB
|20/7
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|21
|GP
|24
|15 (71.4%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|16 (66.7%)
|7 (33.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|8 (33.3%)
|7 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|8 (33.3%)
|3 (14.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (8.3%)
|8 (38.1%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (20.8%)
Marlins Pitching Rankings
- The 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Marlins pitching staff ranks sixth in MLB.
- The Marlins have a 4.42 team ERA that ranks 21st across all league pitching staffs.
- Marlins pitchers combine to rank 16th in baseball in home runs surrendered (59 total, 1.2 per game).
- Garrett (1-2 with a 4.60 ERA and 44 strikeouts in 43 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Marlins, his ninth of the season.
- In his most recent time out on Saturday, the lefty went 6 1/3 scoreless innings against the San Francisco Giants while surrendering one hit.
- In nine games this season, the 25-year-old has an ERA of 4.60, with 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .286 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.