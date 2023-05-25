The Phoenix Mercury (0-2) match up with the Minnesota Lynx (0-2) at 10:00 PM ET on Thursday, May 25, 2023. The matchup airs on Prime Video, AZFamily, and BSN.

In this article, you will see odds and spreads for the Lynx vs. Mercury matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Lynx vs. Mercury Game Info

Game Day: Thursday, May 25, 2023

Thursday, May 25, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: Prime Video, AZFamily, and BSN

Prime Video, AZFamily, and BSN Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Arena: Footprint Center

Lynx vs. Mercury Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup across several sportsbooks.

Lynx vs. Mercury Betting Trends

The Mercury compiled a 7-15-0 record against the spread last season.

The Lynx put together a 14-8-0 record against the spread last year.

Last season, nine Mercury games hit the over.

Lynx games went over the point total 10 out of 22 times last season.

