MLB Games Tonight: How to Watch on TV, Streaming & Odds - Thursday, May 25
Today's MLB schedule includes top teams in play. Among those games is the Toronto Blue Jays playing the Tampa Bay Rays.
Live coverage of all the MLB action today is available for you, with the information provided below.
How to Watch Today's MLB Games
The Cincinnati Reds (21-28) play the St. Louis Cardinals (22-29)
The Cardinals will take to the field at Great American Ball Park against the Reds on Thursday at 12:35 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 12:35 PM ET
Hitters to Watch
- CIN Key Player: Jonathan India (.290 AVG, 3 HR, 18 RBI)
- STL Key Player: Paul Goldschmidt (.292 AVG, 9 HR, 25 RBI)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
|STL Moneyline
|CIN Moneyline
|Total
|-169
|+144
|10.5
The Tampa Bay Rays (36-15) face the Toronto Blue Jays (26-24)
The Blue Jays will hit the field at Tropicana Field against the Rays on Thursday at 1:10 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
Hitters to Watch
- TB Key Player: Randy Arozarena (.305 AVG, 11 HR, 37 RBI)
- TOR Key Player: Bo Bichette (.327 AVG, 9 HR, 30 RBI)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
|TB Moneyline
|TOR Moneyline
|Total
|-145
|+123
|8.5
The Colorado Rockies (21-29) host the Miami Marlins (25-25)
The Marlins will take to the field at Coors Field against the Rockies on Thursday at 3:10 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 3:10 PM ET
Hitters to Watch
- COL Key Player: Elias Díaz (.343 AVG, 5 HR, 25 RBI)
- MIA Key Player: Jorge Soler (.251 AVG, 14 HR, 30 RBI)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
|MIA Moneyline
|COL Moneyline
|Total
|-123
|+104
|11
The Washington Nationals (21-28) play host to the San Diego Padres (22-27)
The Padres will look to pick up a road win at Nationals Park versus the Nationals on Thursday at 4:05 PM ET.
How to Watch
Hitters to Watch
- WSH Key Player: Lane Thomas (.293 AVG, 7 HR, 25 RBI)
- SD Key Player: Juan Soto (.257 AVG, 9 HR, 22 RBI)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
|SD Moneyline
|WSH Moneyline
|Total
|-176
|+151
|9.5
The Detroit Tigers (22-25) face the Chicago White Sox (21-30)
The White Sox will look to pick up a road win at Comerica Park against the Tigers on Thursday at 6:40 PM ET.
How to Watch
Hitters to Watch
- DET Key Player: Riley Greene (.291 AVG, 5 HR, 17 RBI)
- CHW Key Player: Luis Robert (.273 AVG, 13 HR, 29 RBI)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
|CHW Moneyline
|DET Moneyline
|Total
|-141
|+120
|8
The New York Yankees (30-21) host the Baltimore Orioles (32-17)
The Orioles will look to pick up a road win at Yankee Stadium versus the Yankees on Thursday at 7:05 PM ET.
How to Watch
Hitters to Watch
- NYY Key Player: Gleyber Torres (.264 AVG, 9 HR, 25 RBI)
- BAL Key Player: Cedric Mullins (.275 AVG, 8 HR, 39 RBI)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
|NYY Moneyline
|BAL Moneyline
|Total
|-132
|+112
|9
The Atlanta Braves (30-19) take on the Philadelphia Phillies (23-26)
The Phillies will take to the field at Truist Park against the Braves on Thursday at 7:20 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
Hitters to Watch
- ATL Key Player: Ronald Acuña Jr. (.330 AVG, 11 HR, 27 RBI)
- PHI Key Player: Alec Bohm (.264 AVG, 5 HR, 35 RBI)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
|PHI Moneyline
|ATL Moneyline
|Total
|-115
|-105
|9
The Chicago Cubs (22-26) play the New York Mets (25-25)
The Mets will look to pick up a road win at Wrigley Field against the Cubs on Thursday at 7:40 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
Hitters to Watch
- CHC Key Player: Nico Hoerner (.295 AVG, 3 HR, 24 RBI)
- NYM Key Player: Pete Alonso (.231 AVG, 18 HR, 43 RBI)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
|CHC Moneyline
|NYM Moneyline
|Total
|-115
|-103
|7
The Milwaukee Brewers (27-22) face the San Francisco Giants (24-25)
The Giants will look to pick up a road win at American Family Field versus the Brewers on Thursday at 7:40 PM ET.
How to Watch
Hitters to Watch
- MIL Key Player: Christian Yelich (.259 AVG, 7 HR, 24 RBI)
- SF Key Player: Thairo Estrada (.309 AVG, 6 HR, 17 RBI)
The Seattle Mariners (25-24) host the Oakland Athletics (10-41)
The Athletics will take to the field at T-Mobile Park versus the Mariners on Thursday at 9:40 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
Hitters to Watch
- SEA Key Player: Jarred Kelenic (.289 AVG, 10 HR, 25 RBI)
- OAK Key Player: Esteury Ruiz (.281 AVG, 1 HR, 22 RBI)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
|SEA Moneyline
|OAK Moneyline
|Total
|-242
|+203
|7.5
