On Thursday, Randal Grichuk (on the back of going 0-for-4) and the Colorado Rockies play the Miami Marlins, whose starting pitcher will be Braxton Garrett. First pitch is at 3:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Marlins.

Randal Grichuk Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

  • Game Day: Thursday, May 25, 2023
  • Game Time: 3:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Coors Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Marlins Starter: Braxton Garrett
  • TV Channel: SportsNet RM
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +150)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +100)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Randal Grichuk At The Plate

  • Grichuk has five doubles, a home run and eight walks while hitting .324.
  • Grichuk has recorded a hit in 15 of 18 games this year (83.3%), including seven multi-hit games (38.9%).
  • He has homered in one of 18 games, and in 1.3% of his plate appearances.
  • Grichuk has driven in a run in six games this year (33.3%), including one multiple-RBI game.
  • He has scored in nine games this season, with multiple runs three times.

Randal Grichuk Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
4 GP 5
.500 AVG .273
.563 OBP .333
.643 SLG .455
2 XBH 2
0 HR 1
0 RBI 3
3/2 K/BB 5/2
0 SB 1
Home Away
10 GP 8
8 (80.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (87.5%)
4 (40.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (37.5%)
5 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (50.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (12.5%)
1 (10.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (62.5%)

Marlins Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Marlins pitching staff ranks sixth in the league.
  • The Marlins have the 21st-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.42).
  • Marlins pitchers combine to rank 16th in baseball in home runs given up (59 total, 1.2 per game).
  • The Marlins will send Garrett (1-2) to make his ninth start of the season. He is 1-2 with a 4.60 ERA and 44 strikeouts through 43 2/3 innings pitched.
  • His most recent appearance was on Saturday against the San Francisco Giants, when the left-hander threw 6 1/3 scoreless innings while allowing only one hit.
  • In nine games this season, the 25-year-old has an ERA of 4.60, with 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .286 against him.
