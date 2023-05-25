Luis Arraez and the Miami Marlins will look to do damage against Kyle Freeland when he takes the mound for the Colorado Rockies on Thursday at 3:10 PM ET, in the final game of a four-game series at Coors Field.

The favored Marlins have -120 moneyline odds against the underdog Rockies, who are listed at +100. The over/under is 11 runs for the matchup.

Rockies vs. Marlins Odds & Info

Date: Thursday, May 25, 2023

Thursday, May 25, 2023 Time: 3:10 PM ET

3:10 PM ET TV: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Coors Field

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Marlins -120 +100 11 -105 -115 - - -

Rockies Recent Betting Performance

The Rockies have played as the underdog in eight of their past 10 games and have gone 4-4 in those contests.

In their last 10 games with an over/under, the Rockies and their opponents have combined to eclipse the total five times.

The past 10 Rockies games have not had a spread posted by oddsmakers.

Rockies Betting Records & Stats

The Rockies have come away with 18 wins in the 40 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

Colorado has a record of 16-22 in games where sportsbooks have it as underdogs of at least +100 on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Rockies have a 50% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Games involving Colorado have gone over the total set by oddsmakers in 21 of 49 chances this season.

The Rockies have posted a record of 2-1-0 against the spread this season.

Rockies Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 12-13 9-16 10-9 11-20 14-19 7-10

