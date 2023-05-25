Kyle Freeland will take the mound for the Colorado Rockies against Luis Arraez and the Miami Marlins on Thursday at 3:10 PM ET.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Rockies vs. Marlins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Thursday, May 25, 2023

Thursday, May 25, 2023 Time: 3:10 PM ET

3:10 PM ET TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Coors Field

Coors Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Read More About This Game

Rockies Batting & Pitching Performance

The Rockies rank 27th in Major League Baseball with just 39 home runs as a team.

Colorado ranks 17th in the majors with a .393 team slugging percentage.

The Rockies rank 13th in MLB with a .253 team batting average.

Colorado has scored the 15th-most runs in the majors this season with 220 (4.4 per game).

The Rockies have an on-base percentage of .313 this season, which ranks 19th in the league.

The Rockies rank 15th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 8.5 whiffs per contest.

Colorado strikes out just 7.8 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, which ranks 27th in MLB.

Colorado pitchers have a combined ERA of 5.02 ERA this year, which ranks 27th in MLB.

The Rockies have a combined 1.482 WHIP as a pitching staff, third-highest in MLB.

Rockies Probable Starting Pitcher

Freeland (4-5) will take to the mound for the Rockies and make his 11th start of the season.

The left-hander last pitched on Saturday, when he gave up five earned runs and allowed nine hits in two innings against the Texas Rangers.

He has earned a quality start six times in 10 starts this season.

Freeland has eight starts of five or more innings this season in 10 chances. He averages 5.3 innings per outing.

Rockies Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rockies Starter Opponent Starter 5/20/2023 Rangers L 11-5 Away Kyle Freeland Jon Gray 5/21/2023 Rangers L 13-3 Away Connor Seabold Andrew Heaney 5/22/2023 Marlins W 5-3 Home Chase Anderson Edward Cabrera 5/23/2023 Marlins W 5-4 Home Austin Gomber Eury Pérez 5/24/2023 Marlins L 10-2 Home Karl Kauffmann Sandy Alcantara 5/25/2023 Marlins - Home Kyle Freeland Braxton Garrett 5/26/2023 Mets - Home Connor Seabold Max Scherzer 5/27/2023 Mets - Home Chase Anderson Justin Verlander 5/28/2023 Mets - Home Austin Gomber Tylor Megill 5/29/2023 Diamondbacks - Away Karl Kauffmann Ryne Nelson 5/30/2023 Diamondbacks - Away Kyle Freeland Zac Gallen

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.