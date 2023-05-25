Jorge Soler and the Miami Marlins (25-25) will visit Elias Diaz and the Colorado Rockies (21-29) at Coors Field on Thursday, May 25, with a start time of 3:10 PM ET.

The Rockies have been listed as +105 moneyline underdogs for this matchup against the favorite Marlins (-125). The contest's total is listed at 11 runs.

Rockies vs. Marlins Time and TV Channel

Date: Thursday, May 25, 2023

Thursday, May 25, 2023 Time: 3:10 PM ET

3:10 PM ET TV: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Coors Field

Coors Field Probable Pitchers: Braxton Garrett - MIA (1-2, 4.60 ERA) vs Kyle Freeland - COL (4-5, 3.88 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Rockies vs. Marlins Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup on individual sportsbooks.

Looking to bet on the Rockies versus Marlins game but don't know where to start? Consider some of the most common betting types, such as the moneyline, run line, and total. A moneyline bet, such as the Rockies (+105) in this matchup, means that you think the Rockies will win, simple as that! And if they do, and you bet $10, you'd get $20.50 back.

There are tons of other ways to bet, including on player props (will Elias Díaz hit a home run?), parlays (combining picks from multiple games to multiply your winnings) and more. Check out the BetMGM website and app for more details on the multitude of ways you can play.

Ready to place your bet? Click here to sign up and claim your BetMGM Promo today.

Discover More About This Game

Rockies vs. Marlins Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Marlins have been favored 18 times and won 11, or 61.1%, of those games.

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -125 or shorter, the Marlins have a 9-5 record (winning 64.3% of their games).

The moneyline for this contest implies a 55.6% chance of a victory for Miami.

The Marlins have a 5-2 record from the seven games they were favored on the moneyline over their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups (all had set totals), Miami combined with its opponents to hit the over on the run total three times.

The Rockies have won in 18, or 45%, of the 40 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This season, the Rockies have been victorious 15 times in 35 chances when named as an underdog of at least +105 or worse on the moneyline.

The Rockies have played as underdogs in eight of their past 10 games and have gone 4-4 in those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Colorado and its opponents are 5-5-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Rockies vs. Marlins Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Kris Bryant 1.5 (+140) 1.5 (-133) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+105) Charlie Blackmon 1.5 (+150) 1.5 (-105) 0.5 (+725) 0.5 (+175) Randal Grichuk 1.5 (+145) 1.5 (-133) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (-105) Jurickson Profar 1.5 (+165) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+675) 0.5 (+155) Ryan McMahon 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+165)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the Rockies, and place your bets.

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Rockies Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +100000 27th 5th Win NL West +25000 - 5th

Think the Rockies can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Colorado and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link for a great new user offer.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.