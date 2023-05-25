The Dallas Stars host the Vegas Golden Knights in Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Semifinals on Thursday, May 25, with the puck dropping at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN, ESPN+, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS. The Golden Knights lead the series 3-0. Oddsmakers give the Stars -115 odds on the moneyline in this decisive matchup with the Golden Knights (-105).

Stars vs. Golden Knights Game Info

When: Thursday, May 25, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, May 25, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

ESPN, ESPN+, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas

Stars vs. Golden Knights Total and Moneyline

Here's a look at the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup across several sportsbooks.

Stars vs Golden Knights Additional Info

Stars vs. Golden Knights Betting Trends

Vegas has played 55 games this season that finished with more than 5.5 goals.

The Stars have won 70.0% of their games when favored on the moneyline this season (21-9).

The Golden Knights have been the underdog 18 times this season, and upset their opponent in 13, or 72.2%, of those games.

Dallas is 21-9 (winning 70.0% of its games) when playing with moneyline odds of -115 or shorter.

Vegas has gone 13-5 when sportsbooks have listed them as underdogs of -105 or longer on the moneyline.

Stars Player Props

Name Assists Prop Points Prop Shots Prop Jason Robertson 0.5 (-143) 1.5 (+155) 3.5 (+105) Wyatt Johnston 0.5 (+240) 0.5 (+110) 2.5 (+100) Roope Hintz 0.5 (+130) 0.5 (-182) 2.5 (-167)

Golden Knights Player Props

Name Assists Prop Points Prop Shots Prop Shea Theodore 0.5 (+185) 0.5 (+140) 1.5 (-200) Reilly Smith 0.5 (+200) 0.5 (+100) 2.5 (+145) Alex Pietrangelo 0.5 (+155) 0.5 (+115) 1.5 (-175)

Stars Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 4-3-3 0-0 7-3-0 5.6 3.10 3.60

Golden Knights Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 8-2-0 0-0 3-6-1 6.4 3.70 2.50

