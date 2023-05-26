Charlie Blackmon Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Mets - May 26
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 7:23 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Colorado Rockies, including Charlie Blackmon and his .514 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including six extra-base hits but no home run), battle starter Max Scherzer and the New York Mets at Coors Field, Friday at 8:40 PM ET.
He reached base in his only plate appearance in his previous appearance against the Marlins.
Charlie Blackmon Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Friday, May 26, 2023
- Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Mets Starter: Max Scherzer
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)
Charlie Blackmon At The Plate
- Blackmon has 12 doubles, two triples, three home runs and 19 walks while hitting .280.
- Among qualifying hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 42nd, his on-base percentage ranks 29th, and he is 79th in the league in slugging.
- Blackmon is batting .353 during his last outings and is riding a six-game hitting streak.
- In 32 of 45 games this year (71.1%) Blackmon has had a hit, and in 13 of those games he had more than one (28.9%).
- He has hit a home run in three games this season (6.7%), leaving the park in 1.6% of his plate appearances.
- Blackmon has an RBI in 13 of 45 games this season, with multiple RBI in five of them.
- In 48.9% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had four games with multiple runs (8.9%).
Charlie Blackmon Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|20
|.302
|AVG
|.254
|.406
|OBP
|.357
|.434
|SLG
|.394
|5
|XBH
|6
|1
|HR
|2
|6
|RBI
|7
|4/9
|K/BB
|15/8
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|23
|GP
|22
|18 (78.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|14 (63.6%)
|7 (30.4%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|6 (27.3%)
|11 (47.8%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|11 (50.0%)
|1 (4.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (9.1%)
|8 (34.8%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (22.7%)
Mets Pitching Rankings
- The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Mets pitching staff ranks 17th in MLB.
- The Mets have a 4.62 team ERA that ranks 23rd across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Mets pitchers combine to give up 70 total home runs at a clip of 1.4 per game (fourth-most in the league).
- The Mets will send Scherzer (3-2) to make his eighth start of the season. He is 3-2 with a 4.01 ERA and 31 strikeouts through 33 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Sunday, the righty tossed six scoreless innings against the Cleveland Guardians while surrendering three hits.
- The 38-year-old has amassed a 4.01 ERA and 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings in seven games this season, while allowing a batting average of .221 to his opponents.
