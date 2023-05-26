On Friday, Daniel Bard (coming off going -for-) and the Colorado Rockies play the New York Mets, whose starting pitcher will be Max Scherzer. First pitch is at 8:40 PM ET.

Daniel Bard Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

  • Game Day: Friday, May 26, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Coors Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Mets Starter: Max Scherzer
  • TV Channel: SportsNet RM
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Looking to place a prop bet on Daniel Bard? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Daniel Bard At The Plate

  • Bard is batting .000 with .
  • Bard has no hits in 12 games this year.
  • In 12 games played this year, he has not hit a home run.
  • Bard has not driven in a run this season.
  • He has not scored a run this year.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Daniel Bard Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
3 GP 5
.000 AVG .000
.000 OBP .000
.000 SLG .000
XBH
HR
RBI
/ K/BB /
SB
Home Away
6 GP 6
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Mets Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Mets has a collective 8.6 K/9, which ranks 17th in MLB.
  • The Mets' 4.62 team ERA ranks 23rd among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Mets pitchers combine to give up the fourth-most home runs in baseball (70 total, 1.4 per game).
  • Scherzer (3-2 with a 4.01 ERA and 31 strikeouts in 33 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Mets, his eighth of the season.
  • In his most recent outing on Sunday against the Cleveland Guardians, the righty tossed six scoreless innings while surrendering three hits.
  • In seven games this season, the 38-year-old has an ERA of 4.01, with 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .221 against him.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.