Jurickson Profar -- with a slugging percentage of .512 in his past 10 games, including seven extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies versus the New York Mets, with Max Scherzer on the mound, on May 26 at 8:40 PM ET.

In his previous game, he went 1-for-4 with a double and an RBI against the Marlins.

Jurickson Profar Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

  • Game Day: Friday, May 26, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Coors Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Mets Starter: Max Scherzer
  • TV Channel: SportsNet RM
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Looking to place a prop bet on Jurickson Profar? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Jurickson Profar At The Plate

  • Profar has 12 doubles, five home runs and 21 walks while hitting .250.
  • In 67.4% of his games this year (29 of 43), Profar has picked up at least one hit, and in 12 of those games (27.9%) he recorded more than one.
  • Looking at the 43 games he has played this season, he's went deep in four of them (9.3%), and in 2.6% of his trips to the plate.
  • Profar has had at least one RBI in 30.2% of his games this year (13 of 43), with more than one RBI five times (11.6%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
  • He has scored in 18 of 43 games (41.9%), including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Jurickson Profar Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
15 GP 18
.259 AVG .188
.333 OBP .296
.397 SLG .362
4 XBH 6
2 HR 3
5 RBI 10
11/7 K/BB 22/11
0 SB 0
Home Away
23 GP 20
17 (73.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 12 (60.0%)
7 (30.4%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (25.0%)
11 (47.8%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (35.0%)
2 (8.7%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (10.0%)
7 (30.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (30.0%)

Mets Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Mets has a collective 8.6 K/9, which ranks 17th in MLB.
  • The Mets have the 23rd-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.62).
  • The Mets surrender the fourth-most home runs in baseball (70 total, 1.4 per game).
  • Scherzer (3-2) gets the starting nod for the Mets in his eighth start of the season. He's put together a 4.01 ERA in 33 2/3 innings pitched, with 31 strikeouts.
  • In his most recent outing on Sunday against the Cleveland Guardians, the right-hander tossed six scoreless innings while surrendering three hits.
  • In seven games this season, the 38-year-old has a 4.01 ERA and 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .221 to opposing batters.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.