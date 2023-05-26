Randal Grichuk Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Mets - May 26
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 7:23 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Friday, Randal Grichuk (.324 batting average in his past 10 games, with three doubles, four walks and four RBI) and the Colorado Rockies play the New York Mets, whose starting pitcher will be Max Scherzer. First pitch is at 8:40 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he racked up three hits (going 3-for-5 with a double) against the Marlins.
Randal Grichuk Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Friday, May 26, 2023
- Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Mets Starter: Max Scherzer
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Looking to place a prop bet on Randal Grichuk? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
Randal Grichuk At The Plate
- Grichuk is hitting .342 with six doubles, a home run and eight walks.
- In 84.2% of his 19 games this season, Grichuk has picked up at least one hit. He's also had eight multi-hit games.
- He has hit a home run in one game this season.
- Grichuk has driven in a run in six games this year (31.6%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- He has scored in 52.6% of his games this season (10 of 19), with two or more runs four times (21.1%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Randal Grichuk Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|4
|GP
|5
|.500
|AVG
|.273
|.563
|OBP
|.333
|.643
|SLG
|.455
|2
|XBH
|2
|0
|HR
|1
|0
|RBI
|3
|3/2
|K/BB
|5/2
|0
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|11
|GP
|8
|9 (81.8%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|7 (87.5%)
|5 (45.5%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (37.5%)
|6 (54.5%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (50.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (12.5%)
|1 (9.1%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (62.5%)
Mets Pitching Rankings
- The Mets pitching staff ranks 17th in MLB with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Mets have a 4.62 team ERA that ranks 23rd across all league pitching staffs.
- Mets pitchers combine to allow the fourth-most home runs in baseball (70 total, 1.4 per game).
- Scherzer (3-2 with a 4.01 ERA and 31 strikeouts in 33 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Mets, his eighth of the season.
- In his last appearance on Sunday, the righty tossed six scoreless innings against the Cleveland Guardians while surrendering three hits.
- The 38-year-old has a 4.01 ERA and 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings in seven games this season, while giving up a batting average of .221 to opposing hitters.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.