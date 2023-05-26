The New York Mets (26-25) and the Colorado Rockies (22-29) will go head to head in the series opener on Friday, May 26 at Coors Field, with Max Scherzer pitching for the Mets and Connor Seabold taking the hill for the Rockies. The first pitch will be thrown at 8:40 PM ET.

The favored Mets have -225 moneyline odds against the underdog Rockies, who are listed at +180. New York is the favorite on the run line (-2.5). The over/under for the game is listed at 11 runs.

Rockies vs. Mets Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, May 26, 2023

Friday, May 26, 2023 Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET TV: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Coors Field

Coors Field Probable Pitchers: Scherzer - NYM (3-2, 4.01 ERA) vs Seabold - COL (1-1, 5.97 ERA)

Rockies vs. Mets Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted on different sportsbooks.

Explore More About This Game

Rockies vs. Mets Betting Trends and Insights

The Mets have entered the game as favorites 36 times this season and won 20, or 55.6%, of those games.

The Mets have a 3-3 record (winning 50% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -225 or shorter.

New York has a 69.2% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Mets were the moneyline favorite in six of their last 10 games, and they finished 4-2 in those matchups.

In its last 10 outings, New York and its opponents combined to go over the run total seven times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Rockies have come away with 19 wins in the 41 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This season, the Rockies have been a moneyline underdog of -225 or longer six times, losing every contest.

In eight games over the last 10 matchups when set as underdogs by bookmakers, the Rockies had a record of 4-4.

Colorado and its opponents have combined to hit the over six times in the last 10 games with a total.

Rockies vs. Mets Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Ezequiel Tovar 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+700) 0.5 (+210) Charlie Blackmon 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+180) Randal Grichuk 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+180) Kris Bryant 1.5 (+195) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+155) Elias Díaz 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+145)

Rockies Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +100000 27th 5th Win NL West +25000 - 5th

