Top Player Prop Bets for Rockies vs. Mets on May 26, 2023
Oddsmakers have listed player props for Pete Alonso, Elias Diaz and others when the New York Mets visit the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field on Friday at 8:40 PM ET.
Rockies vs. Mets Game Info
- When: Friday, May 26, 2023 at 8:40 PM ET
- Where: Coors Field in Denver, Colorado
- How to Watch on TV: SportsNet RM
MLB Props Today: Colorado Rockies
Elias Díaz Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -270)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)
Diaz Stats
- Diaz has 10 doubles, six home runs, 14 walks and 26 RBI (50 total hits). He has stolen one base.
- He has a slash line of .340/.396/.531 so far this season.
- Diaz has recorded at least one hit in four games in a row. During his last five outings he is hitting .368 with two doubles, three home runs, three walks and four RBI.
Diaz Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Marlins
|May. 25
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
|vs. Marlins
|May. 24
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
|vs. Marlins
|May. 23
|3-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|4
|0
|vs. Marlins
|May. 22
|2-for-3
|1
|1
|2
|6
|0
|at Rangers
|May. 20
|0-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
Charlie Blackmon Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)
Blackmon Stats
- Charlie Blackmon has 46 hits with 12 doubles, two triples, three home runs, 19 walks and 18 RBI.
- He has a .280/.370/.433 slash line so far this season.
- Blackmon brings a six-game streak with at least one hit into this matchup. In his last 10 games he is batting .297 with four doubles, two triples, two walks and four RBI.
Blackmon Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|vs. Marlins
|May. 25
|1-for-1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Marlins
|May. 24
|1-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|3
|vs. Marlins
|May. 23
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|1
|2
|vs. Marlins
|May. 22
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Rangers
|May. 20
|2-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|3
MLB Props Today: New York Mets
Max Scherzer Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: +110)
Scherzer Stats
- Max Scherzer (3-2) will take to the mound for the Mets and make his eighth start of the season.
- In seven starts this season, he's earned a quality start in two of them.
- Scherzer has two starts in a row of five innings or more.
Scherzer Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|vs. Guardians
|May. 21
|6.0
|3
|0
|0
|5
|1
|at Nationals
|May. 14
|5.0
|2
|1
|1
|6
|2
|at Tigers
|May. 3
|3.1
|8
|6
|6
|3
|1
|at Dodgers
|Apr. 19
|3.0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|2
|vs. Padres
|Apr. 10
|5.0
|1
|0
|0
|6
|3
Pete Alonso Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +285)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +285)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)
Alonso Stats
- Alonso has 45 hits with three doubles, 19 home runs, 26 walks and 45 RBI. He's also stolen one base.
- He has a slash line of .239/.341/.559 on the year.
- Alonso will look for his fourth straight game with a hit in this contest. During his last five outings he is batting .313 with two home runs, three walks and four RBI.
Alonso Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Cubs
|May. 25
|2-for-2
|2
|1
|2
|5
|1
|at Cubs
|May. 24
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Cubs
|May. 23
|1-for-3
|1
|1
|2
|4
|0
|vs. Guardians
|May. 21
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Guardians
|May. 21
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
Brandon Nimmo Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +115)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)
Nimmo Stats
- Brandon Nimmo has 58 hits with 10 doubles, two triples, four home runs, 22 walks and 21 RBI. He's also stolen three bases.
- He's slashing .296/.373/.429 on the season.
Nimmo Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Cubs
|May. 25
|2-for-6
|2
|0
|2
|4
|0
|at Cubs
|May. 24
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Cubs
|May. 23
|3-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|4
|0
|vs. Guardians
|May. 21
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Guardians
|May. 21
|1-for-5
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
