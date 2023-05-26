Oddsmakers have listed player props for Pete Alonso, Elias Diaz and others when the New York Mets visit the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field on Friday at 8:40 PM ET.

Rockies vs. Mets Game Info

When: Friday, May 26, 2023 at 8:40 PM ET

Friday, May 26, 2023 at 8:40 PM ET Where: Coors Field in Denver, Colorado

Coors Field in Denver, Colorado How to Watch on TV: SportsNet RM

MLB Props Today: Colorado Rockies

Elias Díaz Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -270)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -270) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Diaz Stats

Diaz has 10 doubles, six home runs, 14 walks and 26 RBI (50 total hits). He has stolen one base.

He has a slash line of .340/.396/.531 so far this season.

Diaz has recorded at least one hit in four games in a row. During his last five outings he is hitting .368 with two doubles, three home runs, three walks and four RBI.

Diaz Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Marlins May. 25 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0 vs. Marlins May. 24 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0 vs. Marlins May. 23 3-for-4 1 0 0 4 0 vs. Marlins May. 22 2-for-3 1 1 2 6 0 at Rangers May. 20 0-for-4 1 0 0 0 0

Charlie Blackmon Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Blackmon Stats

Charlie Blackmon has 46 hits with 12 doubles, two triples, three home runs, 19 walks and 18 RBI.

He has a .280/.370/.433 slash line so far this season.

Blackmon brings a six-game streak with at least one hit into this matchup. In his last 10 games he is batting .297 with four doubles, two triples, two walks and four RBI.

Blackmon Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Marlins May. 25 1-for-1 1 0 0 1 vs. Marlins May. 24 1-for-3 1 0 0 3 vs. Marlins May. 23 1-for-4 1 0 1 2 vs. Marlins May. 22 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 at Rangers May. 20 2-for-5 1 0 0 3

MLB Props Today: New York Mets

Max Scherzer Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Scherzer Stats

Max Scherzer (3-2) will take to the mound for the Mets and make his eighth start of the season.

In seven starts this season, he's earned a quality start in two of them.

Scherzer has two starts in a row of five innings or more.

Scherzer Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Guardians May. 21 6.0 3 0 0 5 1 at Nationals May. 14 5.0 2 1 1 6 2 at Tigers May. 3 3.1 8 6 6 3 1 at Dodgers Apr. 19 3.0 1 0 0 3 2 vs. Padres Apr. 10 5.0 1 0 0 6 3

Pete Alonso Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +285)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +285) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +285)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +285) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Alonso Stats

Alonso has 45 hits with three doubles, 19 home runs, 26 walks and 45 RBI. He's also stolen one base.

He has a slash line of .239/.341/.559 on the year.

Alonso will look for his fourth straight game with a hit in this contest. During his last five outings he is batting .313 with two home runs, three walks and four RBI.

Alonso Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Cubs May. 25 2-for-2 2 1 2 5 1 at Cubs May. 24 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0 at Cubs May. 23 1-for-3 1 1 2 4 0 vs. Guardians May. 21 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Guardians May. 21 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0

Brandon Nimmo Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +115) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Nimmo Stats

Brandon Nimmo has 58 hits with 10 doubles, two triples, four home runs, 22 walks and 21 RBI. He's also stolen three bases.

He's slashing .296/.373/.429 on the season.

Nimmo Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Cubs May. 25 2-for-6 2 0 2 4 0 at Cubs May. 24 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Cubs May. 23 3-for-4 1 0 0 4 0 vs. Guardians May. 21 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Guardians May. 21 1-for-5 1 1 1 4 0

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.