Ryan McMahon Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Mets - May 26
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 7:23 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Colorado Rockies, including Ryan McMahon (.265 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including no homers), take on starting pitcher Max Scherzer and the New York Mets at Coors Field, Friday at 8:40 PM ET.
In his last game, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI) against the Marlins.
Ryan McMahon Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Friday, May 26, 2023
- Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Mets Starter: Max Scherzer
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Ryan McMahon At The Plate
- McMahon is hitting .220 with 14 doubles, a triple, four home runs and 21 walks.
- McMahon has picked up a hit in 59.6% of his 47 games this season, with multiple hits in 17.0% of those games.
- Looking at the 47 games he has played this year, he's homered in four of them (8.5%), and in 2.1% of his trips to the dish.
- McMahon has picked up an RBI in 15 games this year (31.9%), with two or more RBI in three of those games (6.4%).
- In 19 of 47 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Ryan McMahon Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|21
|.283
|AVG
|.152
|.328
|OBP
|.239
|.491
|SLG
|.304
|7
|XBH
|7
|2
|HR
|2
|9
|RBI
|7
|25/4
|K/BB
|24/9
|0
|SB
|2
|Home
|Away
|23
|GP
|24
|14 (60.9%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|14 (58.3%)
|7 (30.4%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (4.2%)
|8 (34.8%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|11 (45.8%)
|2 (8.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (8.3%)
|11 (47.8%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (16.7%)
Mets Pitching Rankings
- The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Mets pitching staff ranks 17th in MLB.
- The Mets have a 4.62 team ERA that ranks 23rd across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Mets pitchers combine to allow 70 total home runs at a rate of 1.4 per game (fourth-most in baseball).
- The Mets are sending Scherzer (3-2) out to make his eighth start of the season. He is 3-2 with a 4.01 ERA and 31 strikeouts in 33 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent time out was on Sunday against the Cleveland Guardians, when the right-hander went six scoreless innings while allowing three hits.
- The 38-year-old has a 4.01 ERA and 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings across seven games this season, while allowing a batting average of .221 to his opponents.
