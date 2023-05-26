Friday's game features the Detroit Tigers (23-25) and the Chicago White Sox (21-31) facing off at Comerica Park in what should be a tight matchup, with a projected 6-4 win for the Tigers according to our computer prediction. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET on May 26.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the White Sox will send Lance Lynn (3-5) to the mound, while Joey Wentz (1-4) will answer the bell for the Tigers.

White Sox vs. Tigers Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, May 26, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET

Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan How to Watch on TV: Apple TV+

White Sox vs. Tigers Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Tigers 6, White Sox 5.

Total Prediction for White Sox vs. Tigers

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

White Sox Performance Insights

In six games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the White Sox have a record of 4-2.

In its last 10 games with a total, Chicago and its opponents have combined to hit the over two times.

In their last game with a spread, the White Sox covered the spread.

The White Sox have entered the game as favorites 19 times this season and won 11, or 57.9%, of those games.

Chicago has played as favorites of -155 or more twice this season and won both games.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the White Sox have a 60.8% chance to win.

Chicago has scored the 18th-most runs in the majors this season with 215 (4.1 per game).

The White Sox have the 26th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.86).

Tigers Performance Insights

The Tigers have played as the underdog in six of their past 10 games and have gone 4-2 in those contests.

When it comes to the over/under, Detroit and its foes are 6-4-0 in its previous 10 contests.

The Tigers' previous 10 matchups have not had a spread set by oddsmakers.

The Tigers have been chosen as underdogs in 42 games this year and have walked away with the win 19 times (45.2%) in those games.

This season, Detroit has come away with a win 11 times in 24 chances when named as an underdog of at least +130 or worse on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Tigers have a 43.5% chance of walking away with the win.

Detroit is the second-lowest scoring team in baseball averaging 3.7 runs per game (179 total).

The Tigers have pitched to a 4.36 ERA this season, which ranks 19th in baseball.

White Sox Schedule

Date Opponent Score Pitching Matchup May 21 Royals W 5-2 Lance Lynn vs Carlos Hernandez May 22 @ Guardians L 3-0 Jimmy Lambert vs Hunter Gaddis May 23 @ Guardians W 4-2 Dylan Cease vs Logan Allen May 24 @ Guardians W 6-0 Michael Kopech vs Cal Quantrill May 25 @ Tigers L 7-2 Lucas Giolito vs Alex Faedo May 26 @ Tigers - Lance Lynn vs Joey Wentz May 27 @ Tigers - Jimmy Lambert vs Michael Lorenzen May 28 @ Tigers - Dylan Cease vs Eduardo Rodríguez May 29 Angels - Michael Kopech vs Jaime Barria May 30 Angels - Lucas Giolito vs Griffin Canning May 31 Angels - Lance Lynn vs Tyler Anderson

Tigers Schedule