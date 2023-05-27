Elias Diaz -- with a slugging percentage of .684 in his past 10 games, including three home runs -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies against the New York Mets, with Justin Verlander on the mound, on May 27 at 9:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Mets.

Elias Díaz Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

  • Game Day: Saturday, May 27, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Coors Field
  • Mets Starter: Justin Verlander
  • TV Channel: SportsNet RM
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Discover More About This Game

Elias Díaz At The Plate

  • Diaz has 50 hits and an OBP of .387 to go with a slugging percentage of .517. All three of those stats lead Colorado hitters this season.
  • Among the qualifying hitters, he ranks fourth in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 16th and he is 19th in slugging.
  • Diaz has had a hit in 34 of 44 games this season (77.3%), including multiple hits 14 times (31.8%).
  • He has gone deep in 13.6% of his games in 2023 (six of 44), and 3.6% of his trips to the dish.
  • Diaz has had an RBI in 17 games this season (38.6%), including eight multi-RBI outings (18.2%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
  • In 17 of 44 games this season, he has scored, and three of those games included multiple runs.

Elias Díaz Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
14 GP 17
.396 AVG .281
.415 OBP .369
.646 SLG .333
6 XBH 3
3 HR 0
13 RBI 5
9/3 K/BB 13/7
0 SB 0
Home Away
25 GP 19
21 (84.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 13 (68.4%)
9 (36.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (26.3%)
12 (48.0%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (26.3%)
6 (24.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
12 (48.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (26.3%)

Mets Pitching Rankings

  • The Mets pitching staff ranks 17th in the league with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Mets have the 21st-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.57).
  • The Mets give up the fourth-most home runs in baseball (72 total, 1.4 per game).
  • Verlander makes the start for the Mets, his fifth of the season. He is 2-2 with a 3.60 ERA and 20 strikeouts in 25 2/3 innings pitched.
  • His most recent time out was on Sunday against the Cleveland Guardians, when the right-hander went eight innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing three hits.
  • The 40-year-old has amassed a 3.60 ERA and 7.2 strikeouts per nine innings across four games this season, while allowing a batting average of .198 to opposing hitters.
