Justin Verlander will take the mound for the New York Mets (27-25) on Saturday, May 27 against the Colorado Rockies (22-30), who will counter with Chase Anderson. The first pitch will be thrown at 9:10 PM ET at Coors Field.

The favored Mets have -200 moneyline odds against the underdog Rockies, who are listed at +165. The over/under is 11 runs for this contest.

Rockies vs. Mets Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, May 27, 2023

Saturday, May 27, 2023 Time: 9:10 PM ET

9:10 PM ET TV: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Coors Field

Coors Field Probable Pitchers: Verlander - NYM (2-2, 3.60 ERA) vs Anderson - COL (0-0, 1.15 ERA)

Rockies vs. Mets Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted at different sportsbooks.

Rockies vs. Mets Betting Trends and Insights

The Mets have entered the game as favorites 37 times this season and won 21, or 56.8%, of those games.

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -200 or shorter, the Mets have a record of 5-6 (45.5%).

The moneyline for this contest implies a 66.7% chance of a victory for New York.

The Mets went 5-1 across the six games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 outings, New York and its opponents combined to go over the run total six times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Rockies have come away with 19 wins in the 42 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

The Rockies have a win-loss record of 4-12 when favored by +165 or worse by oddsmakers this year.

The Rockies have played as underdogs in eight of their past 10 games and have gone 3-5 in those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, Colorado and its opponents are 5-5-0 in the last 10 games with a total.

Rockies vs. Mets Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Ezequiel Tovar 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+700) 0.5 (+200) Kris Bryant 1.5 (+170) 1.5 (-111) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+140) Randal Grichuk 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+165) Charlie Blackmon 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+180) Elias Díaz 1.5 (+190) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+135)

Rockies Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +100000 27th 5th Win NL West +25000 - 5th

