Player prop betting options for Pete Alonso, Charlie Blackmon and others are available in the New York Mets-Colorado Rockies matchup at Coors Field on Saturday, starting at 9:10 PM ET.

Bet on this matchup or its props with DraftKings!

Rockies vs. Mets Game Info

When: Saturday, May 27, 2023 at 9:10 PM ET

Saturday, May 27, 2023 at 9:10 PM ET Where: Coors Field in Denver, Colorado

Coors Field in Denver, Colorado How to Watch on TV: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

Read More About This Game

MLB Props Today: Colorado Rockies

Charlie Blackmon Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Blackmon Stats

Blackmon has 12 doubles, two triples, four home runs, 19 walks and 19 RBI (48 total hits).

He has a slash line of .286/.372/.452 on the year.

Blackmon hopes to build on a seven-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last 10 games he is hitting .297 with three doubles, two triples, a home run, two walks and five RBI.

Blackmon Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Mets May. 26 2-for-4 1 1 1 5 vs. Marlins May. 25 1-for-1 1 0 0 1 vs. Marlins May. 24 1-for-3 1 0 0 3 vs. Marlins May. 23 1-for-4 1 0 1 2 vs. Marlins May. 22 1-for-4 0 0 0 1

Elias Díaz Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Diaz Stats

Elias Diaz has 10 doubles, six home runs, 14 walks and 26 RBI (50 total hits). He's also stolen one base.

He has a slash line of .331/.387/.517 on the year.

Diaz Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Mets May. 26 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Marlins May. 25 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0 vs. Marlins May. 24 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0 vs. Marlins May. 23 3-for-4 1 0 0 4 0 vs. Marlins May. 22 2-for-3 1 1 2 6 0

Bet on player props for Charlie Blackmon, Elias Díaz or other Rockies players with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!

MLB Props Today: New York Mets

Pete Alonso Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +295)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +295) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +295)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +295) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Alonso Stats

Alonso has 45 hits with three doubles, 19 home runs, 26 walks and 45 RBI. He's also stolen one base.

He has a .234/.338/.547 slash line on the year.

Alonso Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Rockies May. 26 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Cubs May. 25 2-for-2 2 1 2 5 1 at Cubs May. 24 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0 at Cubs May. 23 1-for-3 1 1 2 4 0 vs. Guardians May. 21 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

Brandon Nimmo Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +135) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Nimmo Stats

Brandon Nimmo has 60 hits with 10 doubles, four triples, four home runs, 25 walks and 21 RBI. He's also stolen three bases.

He has a slash line of .303/.387/.455 so far this year.

Nimmo brings a two-game streak with at least one hit into this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .400 with a double, three triples, three walks and two RBI.

Nimmo Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Rockies May. 26 2-for-2 3 0 0 6 0 at Cubs May. 25 2-for-6 2 0 2 4 0 at Cubs May. 24 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Cubs May. 23 3-for-4 1 0 0 4 0 vs. Guardians May. 21 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0

Bet on player props for Pete Alonso, Brandon Nimmo or other Mets players with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.