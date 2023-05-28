On Sunday, Alan Trejo (.258 batting average in his past 10 games, with three doubles, two walks and four RBI) and the Colorado Rockies face the New York Mets, whose starting pitcher will be Tylor Megill. First pitch is at 3:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Mets.

Alan Trejo Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Game Day: Sunday, May 28, 2023

Game Time: 3:10 PM ET

Stadium: Coors Field

Mets Starter: Tylor Megill
TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Alan Trejo At The Plate

Trejo is batting .253 with eight doubles and four walks.

Trejo has gotten a hit in 17 of 31 games this season (54.8%), with more than one hit on six occasions (19.4%).

In 31 games played this season, he has not hit a home run.

In nine games this year (29.0%), Trejo has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

In seven games this year (22.6%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Alan Trejo Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 9 GP 13 .267 AVG .262 .267 OBP .295 .300 SLG .357 1 XBH 4 0 HR 0 6 RBI 3 5/0 K/BB 11/2 0 SB 2 Home Away 16 GP 15 9 (56.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (53.3%) 3 (18.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (20.0%) 4 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (20.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 6 (37.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (20.0%)

Mets Pitching Rankings