The Colorado Rockies, including Charlie Blackmon and his .541 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including six extra-base hits but no homers), battle starting pitcher Tylor Megill and the New York Mets at Coors Field, Sunday at 3:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-5) against the Mets.

Charlie Blackmon Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

  • Game Day: Sunday, May 28, 2023
  • Game Time: 3:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Coors Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Mets Starter: Tylor Megill
  • TV Channel: SportsNet RM
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +160)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -143)

Looking to place a prop bet on Charlie Blackmon? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Charlie Blackmon At The Plate

  • Blackmon is batting .283 with 13 doubles, two triples, four home runs and 19 walks.
  • Among qualified hitters in MLB, he ranks 39th in batting average, 28th in on-base percentage, and 70th in slugging.
  • Blackmon is batting .353 with one homer during his last games and is on an eight-game hitting streak.
  • Blackmon has reached base via a hit in 34 games this year (of 47 played), and had multiple hits in 14 of those games.
  • In four games this season, he has hit a home run (8.5%, and 2% of his trips to the dish).
  • In 15 games this season (31.9%), Blackmon has picked up an RBI, and in six of those games (12.8%) he had two or more.
  • He has scored in 23 of 47 games this season, and more than once 4 times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Charlie Blackmon Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
14 GP 20
.302 AVG .254
.406 OBP .357
.434 SLG .394
5 XBH 6
1 HR 2
6 RBI 7
4/9 K/BB 15/8
0 SB 0
Home Away
25 GP 22
20 (80.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 14 (63.6%)
8 (32.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 6 (27.3%)
12 (48.0%) Games w/1+ Run 11 (50.0%)
2 (8.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (9.1%)
10 (40.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (22.7%)

Mets Pitching Rankings

  • The Mets pitching staff is 18th in MLB with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Mets' 4.69 team ERA ranks 24th across all league pitching staffs.
  • The Mets surrender the fourth-most home runs in baseball (73 total, 1.4 per game).
  • Megill (5-3) gets the starting nod for the Mets in his 11th start of the season. He's put together a 4.32 ERA in 50 2/3 innings pitched, with 40 strikeouts.
  • In his last appearance on Tuesday against the Chicago Cubs, the righty threw 3 2/3 innings, giving up four earned runs while surrendering six hits.
  • The 27-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.32, with 7.2 strikeouts per nine innings, in 10 games this season. Opponents are hitting .257 against him.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.