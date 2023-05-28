The Colorado Rockies, including Ezequiel Tovar and his .438 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three extra-base hits but no home run), take on starting pitcher Tylor Megill and the New York Mets at Coors Field, Sunday at 3:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-2) against the Mets.

Ezequiel Tovar Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Game Day: Sunday, May 28, 2023

Sunday, May 28, 2023 Game Time: 3:10 PM ET

3:10 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Mets Starter: Tylor Megill

Tylor Megill TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Ezequiel Tovar At The Plate

Tovar is batting .226 with 11 doubles, a triple, three home runs and nine walks.

Tovar has gotten a hit in 31 of 49 games this year (63.3%), with more than one hit on six occasions (12.2%).

In 6.1% of his games this season, he has hit a home run, and 1.7% of his trips to the plate.

Tovar has had an RBI in 16 games this year (32.7%), including four multi-RBI outings (8.2%).

He has scored in 20 games this season (40.8%), including three multi-run games (6.1%).

Ezequiel Tovar Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 16 GP 19 .268 AVG .182 .305 OBP .239 .464 SLG .273 8 XBH 4 1 HR 1 6 RBI 10 13/1 K/BB 23/5 0 SB 1 Home Away 27 GP 22 21 (77.8%) Games w/1+ Hit 10 (45.5%) 3 (11.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (13.6%) 13 (48.1%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (31.8%) 2 (7.4%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (4.5%) 9 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 7 (31.8%)

