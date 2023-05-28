On Sunday, Harold Castro (.353 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 60 points above season-long percentage) and the Colorado Rockies face the New York Mets, whose starting pitcher will be Tylor Megill. First pitch is at 3:10 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-4) against the Mets.

Harold Castro Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

  • Game Day: Sunday, May 28, 2023
  • Game Time: 3:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Coors Field
  • Mets Starter: Tylor Megill
  • TV Channel: SportsNet RM
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +150)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Harold Castro At The Plate

  • Castro has six doubles and three walks while hitting .277.
  • Castro has gotten at least one hit in 63.3% of his games this year (19 of 30), with at least two hits five times (16.7%).
  • He has not hit a long ball in his 30 games this season.
  • Castro has driven in a run in nine games this season (30.0%), including five games with more than one RBI (16.7%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
  • He has scored at least one run nine times this year (30.0%), including one multi-run game.

Harold Castro Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
7 GP 11
.333 AVG .176
.320 OBP .237
.417 SLG .206
2 XBH 1
0 HR 0
6 RBI 3
3/0 K/BB 6/3
0 SB 0
Home Away
18 GP 12
12 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (58.3%)
4 (22.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (8.3%)
6 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (25.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
6 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (25.0%)

Mets Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Mets pitching staff ranks 18th in MLB.
  • The Mets have the 24th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.69).
  • Mets pitchers combine to allow 73 total home runs at a rate of 1.4 per game (fourth-most in the league).
  • Megill (5-3 with a 4.32 ERA and 40 strikeouts in 50 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Mets, his 11th of the season.
  • His last appearance was on Tuesday against the Chicago Cubs, when the right-hander tossed 3 2/3 innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up six hits.
  • In 10 games this season, the 27-year-old has a 4.32 ERA and 7.2 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .257 to opposing hitters.
