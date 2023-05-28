On Sunday, Jurickson Profar (coming off going 1-for-4 with a triple and two RBI) and the Colorado Rockies face the New York Mets, whose starting pitcher will be Tylor Megill. First pitch is at 3:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Mets.

Jurickson Profar Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Game Day: Sunday, May 28, 2023

3:10 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Mets Starter: Tylor Megill

Tylor Megill TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -133)

Jurickson Profar At The Plate

Profar is hitting .250 with 12 doubles, a triple, five home runs and 21 walks.

Profar has reached base via a hit in 31 games this year (of 45 played), and had multiple hits in 12 of those games.

In four games this year, he has homered (8.9%, and 2.5% of his trips to the dish).

Profar has picked up an RBI in 31.1% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 13.3% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in two contests.

He has scored in 19 of 45 games (42.2%), including multiple runs twice.

Jurickson Profar Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 15 GP 18 .259 AVG .188 .333 OBP .296 .397 SLG .362 4 XBH 6 2 HR 3 5 RBI 10 11/7 K/BB 22/11 0 SB 0 Home Away 25 GP 20 19 (76.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 12 (60.0%) 7 (28.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (25.0%) 12 (48.0%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (35.0%) 2 (8.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (10.0%) 8 (32.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (30.0%)

Mets Pitching Rankings