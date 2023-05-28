The Colorado Rockies and Nolan Jones, who went 2-for-4 with a double and two RBI last time out, take on Tylor Megill and the New York Mets at Coors Field, Sunday at 3:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he had two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double and two RBI) against the Mets.

Nolan Jones Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Game Day: Sunday, May 28, 2023

Sunday, May 28, 2023 Game Time: 3:10 PM ET

3:10 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Coors Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Mets Starter: Tylor Megill

Tylor Megill TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Looking to place a prop bet on Nolan Jones? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Nolan Jones At The Plate (2022)

Jones hit .244 with five doubles, two home runs and eight walks.

Jones picked up at least one hit 12 times last season in 28 games played (42.9%), including multiple hits on seven occasions (25.0%).

He went yard in two of 28 games last year, leaving the ballpark in 2.1% of his plate appearances.

In 21.4% of his games a year ago (six of 28), Jones picked up an RBI. In three of those games (10.7%) he recorded more than one RBI, and he had three or more in three contests.

In 21.4% of his games last year (six of 28), he scored at least one run, and in three (10.7%) he scored two or more runs.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Nolan Jones Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 14 GP 14 .143 AVG .314 .211 OBP .375 .171 SLG .510 1 XBH 6 0 HR 2 5 RBI 8 19/3 K/BB 12/5 0 SB 0 Home Away 14 GP 14 3 (21.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 9 (64.3%) 2 (14.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (35.7%) 2 (14.3%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (28.6%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (14.3%) 2 (14.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (28.6%)

Mets Pitching Rankings (2022)