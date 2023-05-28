On Sunday, May 28 at 3:10 PM ET, Pete Alonso and the New York Mets (27-26) visit Charlie Blackmon and the Colorado Rockies (23-30) in the series rubber match at Coors Field.

The Rockies have been listed as +120 moneyline underdogs in this matchup with the favored Mets (-145). The over/under for the contest has been set at 12.5 runs.

Rockies vs. Mets Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, May 28, 2023

Sunday, May 28, 2023 Time: 3:10 PM ET

3:10 PM ET TV: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Coors Field

Coors Field Probable Pitchers: Tylor Megill - NYM (5-3, 4.32 ERA) vs Austin Gomber - COL (4-4, 6.48 ERA)

Rockies vs. Mets Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed at several sportsbooks.

Rockies vs. Mets Betting Trends and Insights

The Mets have entered the game as favorites 38 times this season and won 21, or 55.3%, of those games.

When they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -145 or shorter, the Mets have a record of 13-15 (46.4%).

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that New York has a 59.2% chance to win.

The Mets were the moneyline favorite for six of their last 10 games, and they went 5-1 in those matchups.

In its last 10 matchups, New York and its opponents combined to go over the run total six times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Rockies have been victorious in 20, or 46.5%, of the 43 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

The Rockies have a mark of 12-20 in contests where oddsmakers favor them by +120 or worse on the moneyline.

In nine games over the last 10 matchups when set as underdogs by bookmakers, the Rockies had a record of 4-5.

In the last 10 games with a total, Colorado and its opponents have combined to hit the over six times.

Rockies vs. Mets Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Charlie Blackmon 1.5 (+160) 1.5 (-125) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+135) Elias Díaz 1.5 (+160) 1.5 (-105) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+110) Harold Castro 1.5 (+150) 1.5 (-115) 0.5 (+650) 0.5 (+135) Ezequiel Tovar 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+675) 0.5 (+155) Kris Bryant 1.5 (+150) 1.5 (-120) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+130)

Rockies Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +100000 27th 5th Win NL West +25000 - 5th

