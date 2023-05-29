Rockies vs. Diamondbacks Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - May 29
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 9:41 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Monday's game at Chase Field has the Arizona Diamondbacks (30-23) matching up with the Colorado Rockies (24-30) at 4:10 PM ET (on May 29). Our computer prediction projects a close 6-5 victory for the Diamondbacks, so it should be a tight matchup.
The probable pitchers are Ryne Nelson (1-2) for the Diamondbacks and Karl Kauffmann (0-2) for the Rockies.
Rockies vs. Diamondbacks Game Info & Odds
- When: Monday, May 29, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET
- Where: Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona
- How to Watch on TV: MLB Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Rockies vs. Diamondbacks Score Prediction
Our prediction for this contest is Diamondbacks 6, Rockies 5.
Total Prediction for Rockies vs. Diamondbacks
- Total Prediction: Over 10 runs
Rockies Performance Insights
- The Rockies have played as the underdog in 10 of their past 10 games and have gone 5-5 in those contests.
- In its previous 10 matchups with a total posted by oddsmakers, Colorado and its foes are 6-4-0 when it comes to hitting the over.
- The Rockies' ATS record is 2-1-0 over their previous 10 contests (three of those contests had runlines set by bookmakers).
- The Rockies have come away with 21 wins in the 44 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.
- Colorado has a mark of 5-12 in contests where sportsbooks favor it by +165 or worse on the moneyline.
- The Rockies have an implied victory probability of 37.7% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.
- Averaging 4.6 runs per game (250 total), Colorado is the 12th-highest scoring team in baseball.
- The Rockies have the 28th-ranked ERA (5.15) in the majors this season.
Rockies Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|May 24
|Marlins
|L 10-2
|Karl Kauffmann vs Sandy Alcantara
|May 25
|Marlins
|W 7-6
|Kyle Freeland vs Braxton Garrett
|May 26
|Mets
|L 5-2
|Connor Seabold vs Max Scherzer
|May 27
|Mets
|W 10-7
|Chase Anderson vs Justin Verlander
|May 28
|Mets
|W 11-10
|Austin Gomber vs Tylor Megill
|May 29
|@ Diamondbacks
|-
|Karl Kauffmann vs Ryne Nelson
|May 30
|@ Diamondbacks
|-
|Kyle Freeland vs Zac Gallen
|May 31
|@ Diamondbacks
|-
|Dinelson Lamet vs Zac Gallen
|June 1
|@ Diamondbacks
|-
|Chase Anderson vs Zach Davies
|June 2
|@ Royals
|-
|Austin Gomber vs Jordan Lyles
|June 3
|@ Royals
|-
|Karl Kauffmann vs Brady Singer
