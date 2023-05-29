Karl Kauffmann takes the mound for the Colorado Rockies on Monday at Chase Field against Geraldo Perdomo and the Arizona Diamondbacks. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET for the first game of a four-game series.

Rockies vs. Diamondbacks Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Monday, May 29, 2023

Monday, May 29, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Chase Field

Explore More About This Game

Rockies Batting & Pitching Performance

The Rockies' 45 home runs rank 26th in MLB this season.

Colorado is 15th in MLB with a slugging percentage of .409 this season.

The Rockies have a team batting average of .261 this season, which ranks sixth among MLB teams.

Colorado has scored the 12th-most runs in the majors this season with 250 (4.6 per game).

The Rockies have an on-base percentage of .322 this season, which ranks 15th in the league.

The Rockies rank 11th in strikeouts per game (8.5) among MLB offenses.

Colorado has a 7.7 K/9 this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 27th in baseball.

Colorado has the 28th-ranked ERA (5.15) in the majors this season.

The Rockies have a combined 1.500 WHIP as a pitching staff, second-highest in MLB.

Rockies Probable Starting Pitcher

The Rockies will send Kauffmann to the mound for his third start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Thursday against the Miami Marlins, throwing 4 1/3 innings and giving up five earned runs.

Rockies Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rockies Starter Opponent Starter 5/24/2023 Marlins L 10-2 Home Karl Kauffmann Sandy Alcantara 5/25/2023 Marlins W 7-6 Home Kyle Freeland Braxton Garrett 5/26/2023 Mets L 5-2 Home Connor Seabold Max Scherzer 5/27/2023 Mets W 10-7 Home Chase Anderson Justin Verlander 5/28/2023 Mets W 11-10 Home Austin Gomber Tylor Megill 5/29/2023 Diamondbacks - Away Karl Kauffmann Ryne Nelson 5/30/2023 Diamondbacks - Away Kyle Freeland Zac Gallen 5/31/2023 Diamondbacks - Away Dinelson Lamet Zac Gallen 6/1/2023 Diamondbacks - Away Chase Anderson Zach Davies 6/2/2023 Royals - Away Austin Gomber Jordan Lyles 6/3/2023 Royals - Away Karl Kauffmann Brady Singer

