The Chicago White Sox host the Los Angeles Angels at Guaranteed Rate Field on Monday at 8:10 PM ET. Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds on Luis Robert, Shohei Ohtani and others in this matchup.

White Sox vs. Angels Game Info

When: Monday, May 29, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET

Monday, May 29, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET Where: Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois

Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 1

MLB Props Today: Chicago White Sox

Michael Kopech Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 6.5 (Over Odds: -141)

Kopech Stats

The White Sox's Michael Kopech (3-4) will make his 11th start of the season.

If he completes six or more innings with three or fewer earned runs allowed, he'll earn his third consecutive quality start.

Kopech has two starts in a row of five innings or more.

The 27-year-old ranks 48th in ERA (4.24), 39th in WHIP (1.221), and 28th in K/9 (9.4) among qualified pitchers in the majors this campaign.

Kopech Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Guardians May. 24 7.0 2 0 0 9 1 vs. Royals May. 19 8.0 1 0 0 10 0 vs. Astros May. 12 4.2 1 2 2 5 6 at Reds May. 7 6.0 8 4 4 2 1 vs. Twins May. 2 6.0 1 1 1 7 5

Luis Robert Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Robert Stats

Robert has 13 doubles, 13 home runs, 11 walks and 30 RBI (50 total hits). He has stolen two bases.

He has a .256/.313/.523 slash line so far this season.

Robert Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Tigers May. 28 0-for-5 0 0 1 0 0 at Tigers May. 26 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0 at Tigers May. 25 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Guardians May. 23 2-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 at Guardians May. 22 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0

Andrew Vaughn Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Vaughn Stats

Andrew Vaughn has 48 hits with 14 doubles, a triple, six home runs, 18 walks and 35 RBI.

He's slashed .238/.313/.406 on the year.

Vaughn takes a three-game streak with at least one hit into this one. In his last five games he is hitting .250 with a double, a home run and four RBI.

Vaughn Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Tigers May. 28 1-for-4 0 0 1 1 at Tigers May. 27 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 at Tigers May. 26 2-for-5 2 1 3 6 at Tigers May. 25 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 at Guardians May. 24 1-for-4 1 0 0 1

MLB Props Today: Los Angeles Angels

Shohei Ohtani Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +320)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +320) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Ohtani Stats

Ohtani has eight doubles, two triples, 12 home runs, 23 walks and 33 RBI (54 total hits). He's also swiped seven bases.

He's slashed .269/.342/.507 on the year.

Ohtani Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Marlins May. 28 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Marlins May. 27 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 1 vs. Marlins May. 26 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Red Sox May. 24 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0 vs. Red Sox May. 23 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0

Mike Trout Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +260)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +260) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Trout Stats

Mike Trout has 11 doubles, 12 home runs, 23 walks and 28 RBI (54 total hits).

He's slashed .278/.368/.521 on the year.

Trout Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Marlins May. 28 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 vs. Marlins May. 27 2-for-4 0 0 0 2 vs. Marlins May. 26 2-for-4 0 0 1 3 vs. Red Sox May. 24 1-for-4 1 1 2 4 vs. Red Sox May. 23 1-for-4 1 1 2 4

