As they prepare for a game against the Dallas Wings (2-1), the Minnesota Lynx (0-4) will be monitoring two players on the injury report. The game starts at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, May 30 at College Park Center.

Watch live WNBA games without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

In its previous game, Minnesota fell on the road to Las Vegas, 94-73. Its top scorers were Napheesa Collier (21 PTS, 10 REB, 2 STL, 47.1 FG%) and Tiffany Mitchell (16 PTS, 50.0 FG%, 2-3 from 3PT).

Rep your team with officially licensed Lynx gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Minnesota Lynx Injury Report Today

Name Status Injury PPG RPG APG Natalie Achonwa Out Personal - - - Kayla McBride Out Personal Reasons 10.0 5.0 2.0

Start playing daily fantasy basketball today at FanDuel. Sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Dallas Wings Injury Report Today

Name Status Injury PPG RPG APG Lou Lopez Senechal Out Knee - - - Diamond DeShields Out Knee - - -

Lynx vs. Wings Game Info

Game Day: Tuesday, May 30, 2023

Tuesday, May 30, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN3 and BSSWX

ESPN3 and BSSWX Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Arena: College Park Center

Use our link to sign up for a free trial of Fubo, and start watching live sports without cable today!

Lynx Player Leaders (2022)

Jessica Shepard did a little bit of everything last season, averaging 7.4 rebounds per game and 3.0 assists per game.

Aerial Powers had a strong season offensively, scoring 14.4 points per game.

Rachel Banham knocked down 1.6 threes per game a season ago.

Powers grabbed 1.2 steals per game. Shepard averaged 0.3 blocks an outing.

Lynx vs. Wings Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Wings -6.5 167.5

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on the Wings or Lynx with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use our link for the best new user offer, no promo code required!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.