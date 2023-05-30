Tuesday's contest between the Arizona Diamondbacks (31-23) and the Colorado Rockies (24-31) at Chase Field should be a competitive matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 5-4, with the Diamondbacks taking home the win. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET on May 30.

The Diamondbacks will give the nod to Zac Gallen (6-2) against the Rockies and Kyle Freeland (4-5).

Rockies vs. Diamondbacks Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, May 30, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET

Tuesday, May 30, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET Where: Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona

Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona How to Watch on TV: BSAZ

Rockies vs. Diamondbacks Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Diamondbacks 5, Rockies 4.

Total Prediction for Rockies vs. Diamondbacks

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Explore More About This Game

Rockies Performance Insights

The Rockies have played as the underdog in 10 of their past 10 games and have gone 5-5 in those contests.

When it comes to the over/under, Colorado and its foes are 7-3-0 in its previous 10 contests.

The Rockies are 2-1-0 against the runline over their past 10 contests (three of those matchups had a runline set by bookmakers).

The Rockies have been underdogs in 45 games this season and have come away with the win 21 times (46.7%) in those contests.

This season, Colorado has been a moneyline underdog of -250 or longer four times, losing every contest.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Rockies have a 33.3% chance of pulling out a win.

Averaging 4.6 runs per game (255 total), Colorado is the 12th-highest scoring team in MLB.

The Rockies have the 29th-ranked ERA (5.20) in the majors this season.

Rockies Schedule