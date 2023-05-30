Corbin Carroll and the Arizona Diamondbacks take the field against Ryan McMahon and the Colorado Rockies on Tuesday at 9:40 PM ET, in the second of a four-game series at Chase Field.

Rockies vs. Diamondbacks Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, May 30, 2023

Tuesday, May 30, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV Channel: BSAZ

BSAZ Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Chase Field

Rockies Batting & Pitching Performance

The Rockies have hit just 46 homers this season, which ranks 26th in the league.

Fueled by 176 extra-base hits, Colorado ranks 15th in MLB with a .411 slugging percentage this season.

The Rockies' .263 batting average is among the best in baseball, ranking fifth in MLB.

Colorado ranks 12th in the majors with 255 total runs scored this season.

The Rockies have the 15th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.323).

The Rockies rank 14th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 8.5 whiffs per contest.

Colorado strikes out just 7.6 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, which ranks 29th in MLB.

Colorado has pitched to a 5.20 ERA this season, which ranks 29th in baseball.

Rockies pitchers have a 1.504 WHIP this season, second-worst in the majors.

Rockies Probable Starting Pitcher

The Rockies will send Kyle Freeland (4-5) to the mound for his 12th start this season.

The left-hander's last appearance was on Thursday, when he threw five innings against the Miami Marlins, giving up two earned runs while allowing seven hits.

He has earned a quality start six times in 11 starts this season.

Freeland has started 11 games this season, and he's lasted five or more innings nine times. He averages 5.3 innings per appearance.

Rockies Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rockies Starter Opponent Starter 5/25/2023 Marlins W 7-6 Home Kyle Freeland Braxton Garrett 5/26/2023 Mets L 5-2 Home Connor Seabold Max Scherzer 5/27/2023 Mets W 10-7 Home Chase Anderson Justin Verlander 5/28/2023 Mets W 11-10 Home Austin Gomber Tylor Megill 5/29/2023 Diamondbacks L 7-5 Away Karl Kauffmann Ryne Nelson 5/30/2023 Diamondbacks - Away Kyle Freeland Zac Gallen 5/31/2023 Diamondbacks - Away Dinelson Lamet Zac Gallen 6/1/2023 Diamondbacks - Away Chase Anderson Zach Davies 6/2/2023 Royals - Away Austin Gomber Jordan Lyles 6/3/2023 Royals - Away Karl Kauffmann Brady Singer 6/4/2023 Royals - Away Kyle Freeland Daniel Lynch

