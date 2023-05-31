Randal Grichuk Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Diamondbacks - May 31
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 6:25 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Wednesday, Randal Grichuk (.389 batting average in his past 10 games, with five doubles, three walks and five RBI) and the Colorado Rockies play the Arizona Diamondbacks, whose starting pitcher will be Tommy Henry. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Diamondbacks.
Randal Grichuk Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Wednesday, May 31, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Diamondbacks Starter: Tommy Henry
- TV Channel: BSAZ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Looking to place a prop bet on Randal Grichuk? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Randal Grichuk At The Plate
- Grichuk has 10 doubles, a home run and nine walks while hitting .367.
- Grichuk is batting .471 during his last outings and is riding a four-game hitting streak.
- In 83.3% of his games this year (20 of 24), Grichuk has picked up at least one hit, and in 11 of those games (45.8%) he recorded at least two.
- He has hit a home run in just one game this season.
- Grichuk has driven in a run in seven games this season (29.2%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in 11 games this year, with multiple runs four times.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Randal Grichuk Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|4
|GP
|5
|.500
|AVG
|.273
|.563
|OBP
|.333
|.643
|SLG
|.455
|2
|XBH
|2
|0
|HR
|1
|0
|RBI
|3
|3/2
|K/BB
|5/2
|0
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|10
|11 (78.6%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|9 (90.0%)
|7 (50.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|4 (40.0%)
|7 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (40.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (10.0%)
|2 (14.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (50.0%)
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Diamondbacks pitching staff ranks 18th in MLB.
- The Diamondbacks have the 20th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.43).
- Diamondbacks pitchers combine to rank 16th in baseball in home runs surrendered (63 total, 1.1 per game).
- Henry (2-1) gets the starting nod for the Diamondbacks in his seventh start of the season. He's put together a 4.50 ERA in 34 2/3 innings pitched, with 18 strikeouts.
- The lefty last appeared in relief on Saturday, when he threw 1 1/3 scoreless innings against the Boston Red Sox while giving up one hit.
- The 25-year-old has put together a 4.50 ERA and 4.8 strikeouts per nine innings in seven games this season, while allowing a batting average of .258 to his opponents.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.