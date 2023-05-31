Top Player Prop Bets for Rockies vs. Diamondbacks on May 31, 2023
The Arizona Diamondbacks host the Colorado Rockies at Chase Field on Wednesday at 9:40 PM ET. Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds for Corbin Carroll, Elias Diaz and others in this matchup.
Rockies vs. Diamondbacks Game Info
- When: Wednesday, May 31, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET
- Where: Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona
- How to Watch on TV: BSAZ
MLB Props Today: Colorado Rockies
Elias Díaz Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)
Diaz Stats
- Diaz has 54 hits with 11 doubles, six home runs, 15 walks and 27 RBI. He's also stolen one base.
- He's slashed .329/.385/.506 so far this season.
Diaz Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Diamondbacks
|May. 30
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Diamondbacks
|May. 29
|2-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Mets
|May. 27
|2-for-5
|1
|0
|1
|3
|0
|vs. Mets
|May. 26
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Marlins
|May. 25
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
Ryan McMahon Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)
McMahon Stats
- Ryan McMahon has 49 hits with 15 doubles, two triples, eight home runs, 24 walks and 31 RBI. He's also stolen four bases.
- He has a .254/.335/.477 slash line so far this year.
- McMahon heads into this matchup looking to extend his six-game hit streak. During his last 10 games he is batting .351 with two doubles, a triple, four home runs, eight walks and 13 RBI.
McMahon Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Diamondbacks
|May. 30
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Diamondbacks
|May. 29
|4-for-5
|1
|1
|3
|9
|0
|vs. Mets
|May. 28
|3-for-4
|3
|1
|5
|7
|0
|vs. Mets
|May. 27
|2-for-5
|2
|1
|2
|5
|0
|vs. Mets
|May. 26
|1-for-3
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
MLB Props Today: Arizona Diamondbacks
Tommy Henry Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 3.5 (Over Odds: -135)
Henry Stats
- Tommy Henry (2-1) will take to the mound for the Diamondbacks and make his seventh start of the season.
- He has started six games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in two of them.
- In six starts this season, Henry has lasted five or more innings four times, with an average of 4.9 innings per appearance.
Henry Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|vs. Red Sox
|May. 27
|1.1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Phillies
|May. 22
|5.2
|4
|2
|2
|5
|2
|at Athletics
|May. 16
|4.2
|6
|4
|4
|4
|3
|vs. Giants
|May. 11
|6.2
|5
|2
|2
|2
|2
|vs. Nationals
|May. 6
|6.0
|6
|2
|2
|3
|2
Corbin Carroll Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)
Carroll Stats
- Carroll has 52 hits with 14 doubles, a triple, nine home runs, 23 walks and 20 RBI. He's also stolen 16 bases.
- He's slashed .291/.379/.531 so far this season.
- Carroll will look for his fourth straight game with a hit in this contest. In his last five games he is hitting .278 with two home runs, a walk and three RBI.
Carroll Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Rockies
|May. 30
|1-for-2
|2
|1
|1
|4
|2
|vs. Rockies
|May. 29
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Red Sox
|May. 28
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|2
|4
|0
|vs. Red Sox
|May. 27
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Red Sox
|May. 26
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)
Gurriel Stats
- Lourdes Gurriel Jr. has 14 doubles, two triples, nine home runs, 13 walks and 29 RBI (58 total hits). He has swiped one base.
- He has a slash line of .312/.361/.554 so far this year.
Gurriel Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Rockies
|May. 30
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Rockies
|May. 29
|2-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|5
|0
|vs. Red Sox
|May. 28
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Red Sox
|May. 27
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Red Sox
|May. 26
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|3
|0
