The Arizona Diamondbacks host the Colorado Rockies at Chase Field on Wednesday at 9:40 PM ET. Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds for Corbin Carroll, Elias Diaz and others in this matchup.

Rockies vs. Diamondbacks Game Info

When: Wednesday, May 31, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET

Wednesday, May 31, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET Where: Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona

Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona How to Watch on TV: BSAZ

MLB Props Today: Colorado Rockies

Elias Díaz Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Diaz Stats

Diaz has 54 hits with 11 doubles, six home runs, 15 walks and 27 RBI. He's also stolen one base.

He's slashed .329/.385/.506 so far this season.

Diaz Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Diamondbacks May. 30 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Diamondbacks May. 29 2-for-5 0 0 0 2 0 vs. Mets May. 27 2-for-5 1 0 1 3 0 vs. Mets May. 26 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Marlins May. 25 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0

Ryan McMahon Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)

McMahon Stats

Ryan McMahon has 49 hits with 15 doubles, two triples, eight home runs, 24 walks and 31 RBI. He's also stolen four bases.

He has a .254/.335/.477 slash line so far this year.

McMahon heads into this matchup looking to extend his six-game hit streak. During his last 10 games he is batting .351 with two doubles, a triple, four home runs, eight walks and 13 RBI.

McMahon Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Diamondbacks May. 30 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0 at Diamondbacks May. 29 4-for-5 1 1 3 9 0 vs. Mets May. 28 3-for-4 3 1 5 7 0 vs. Mets May. 27 2-for-5 2 1 2 5 0 vs. Mets May. 26 1-for-3 1 1 1 4 0

MLB Props Today: Arizona Diamondbacks

Tommy Henry Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 3.5 (Over Odds: -135)

Henry Stats

Tommy Henry (2-1) will take to the mound for the Diamondbacks and make his seventh start of the season.

He has started six games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in two of them.

In six starts this season, Henry has lasted five or more innings four times, with an average of 4.9 innings per appearance.

Henry Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Red Sox May. 27 1.1 1 0 0 0 0 at Phillies May. 22 5.2 4 2 2 5 2 at Athletics May. 16 4.2 6 4 4 4 3 vs. Giants May. 11 6.2 5 2 2 2 2 vs. Nationals May. 6 6.0 6 2 2 3 2

Corbin Carroll Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Carroll Stats

Carroll has 52 hits with 14 doubles, a triple, nine home runs, 23 walks and 20 RBI. He's also stolen 16 bases.

He's slashed .291/.379/.531 so far this season.

Carroll will look for his fourth straight game with a hit in this contest. In his last five games he is hitting .278 with two home runs, a walk and three RBI.

Carroll Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Rockies May. 30 1-for-2 2 1 1 4 2 vs. Rockies May. 29 2-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 vs. Red Sox May. 28 1-for-4 1 1 2 4 0 vs. Red Sox May. 27 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Red Sox May. 26 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Gurriel Stats

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. has 14 doubles, two triples, nine home runs, 13 walks and 29 RBI (58 total hits). He has swiped one base.

He has a slash line of .312/.361/.554 so far this year.

Gurriel Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Rockies May. 30 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Rockies May. 29 2-for-4 1 1 1 5 0 vs. Red Sox May. 28 2-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 vs. Red Sox May. 27 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Red Sox May. 26 1-for-4 0 0 1 3 0

