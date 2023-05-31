The Colorado Rockies, including Ryan McMahon (.351 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starter Tommy Henry and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field, Wednesday at 9:40 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-3) against the Diamondbacks.

Ryan McMahon Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Wednesday, May 31, 2023

Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

Stadium: Chase Field

Diamondbacks Starter: Tommy Henry

TV Channel: BSAZ

BSAZ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Ryan McMahon At The Plate

McMahon is batting .254 with 15 doubles, two triples, eight home runs and 24 walks.

Among qualifying hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 87th, his on-base percentage ranks 80th, and he is 48th in the league in slugging.

McMahon is batting .550 with four homers during his last games and is on a six-game hitting streak.

McMahon has picked up a hit in 63.5% of his 52 games this season, with multiple hits in 21.2% of those games.

In 15.4% of his games this season, he has gone deep, and 3.7% of his trips to the plate.

McMahon has driven home a run in 19 games this year (36.5%), including more than one RBI in 11.5% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on four occasions..

He has scored in 44.2% of his games this year (23 of 52), with two or more runs three times (5.8%).

Ryan McMahon Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 14 GP 21 .283 AVG .152 .328 OBP .239 .491 SLG .304 7 XBH 7 2 HR 2 9 RBI 7 25/4 K/BB 24/9 0 SB 2 Home Away 26 GP 26 17 (65.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 16 (61.5%) 9 (34.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (7.7%) 11 (42.3%) Games w/1+ Run 12 (46.2%) 5 (19.2%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (11.5%) 14 (53.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (19.2%)

