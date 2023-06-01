The Denver Nuggets, Aaron Gordon included, match up versus the Miami Heat at 8:30 PM ET on Thursday in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.

Gordon, in his last action, had 22 points, six rebounds, five assists and two blocks in a 113-111 win over the Lakers.

In this article, we break down Gordon's available prop bets, providing stats to help you figure out the best wagers to make.

Aaron Gordon Prop Bets vs. the Heat

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 12.5 16.3 12.8 Rebounds 5.5 6.6 4.8 Assists 2.5 3.0 2.8 PRA 21.5 25.9 20.4 PR 18.5 22.9 17.6 3PM 0.5 0.9 0.9



Nuggets vs Heat Additional Info

Aaron Gordon Insights vs. the Heat

This season, Aaron Gordon has made 6.3 shots from the floor per game, which adds up to 12.0% of his team's total makes.

Gordon is averaging 2.5 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 6.8% of his team's attempts from beyond the arc.

Gordon's opponents, the Heat, have one of the NBA's slowest tempos with 99.2 possessions per game, while his Nuggets rank 27th in possessions per game with 99.5.

The Heat are the second-best defensive team in the league, giving up 109.8 points per game.

On the boards, the Heat are sixth in the league, allowing 41.9 rebounds per game.

In terms of assists, the Heat are 14th in the NBA, allowing 25.6 per game.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Heat have given up 13.1 makes per game, 28th in the NBA.

Aaron Gordon vs. the Heat

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/30/2022 33 11 5 3 0 0 2

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.