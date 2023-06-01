Ezequiel Tovar -- batting .364 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies versus the Arizona Diamondbacks, with Zach Davies on the mound, on June 1 at 3:40 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Diamondbacks.

Ezequiel Tovar Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Thursday, June 1, 2023

Thursday, June 1, 2023 Game Time: 3:40 PM ET

3:40 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Diamondbacks Starter: Zach Davies

Zach Davies TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Ezequiel Tovar At The Plate

Tovar has 15 doubles, a triple, three home runs and 10 walks while batting .240.

In 64.2% of his 53 games this season, Tovar has picked up at least one hit. He's also had eight multi-hit games.

He has hit a long ball in three games this season (5.7%), leaving the park in 1.5% of his trips to the dish.

Tovar has had an RBI in 17 games this year (32.1%), including five multi-RBI outings (9.4%).

He has scored at least once 22 times this year (41.5%), including three games with multiple runs (5.7%).

Ezequiel Tovar Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 16 GP 19 .268 AVG .182 .305 OBP .239 .464 SLG .273 8 XBH 4 1 HR 1 6 RBI 10 13/1 K/BB 23/5 0 SB 1 Home Away 28 GP 25 22 (78.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 12 (48.0%) 3 (10.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (20.0%) 14 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 8 (32.0%) 2 (7.1%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (4.0%) 9 (32.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 8 (32.0%)

