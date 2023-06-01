The Minnesota Lynx (0-4) play the Connecticut Sun (4-1) at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, June 1, 2023. The matchup airs on Prime Video, NBCS-BOS, and BSNX.

The matchup has no set line.

Lynx vs. Sun Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, June 1, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Where: Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota TV: Prime Video, NBCS-BOS, and BSNX

Lynx vs. Sun Score Prediction

Prediction: Sun 85 Lynx 78

Spread & Total Prediction for Lynx vs. Sun

Computer Predicted Spread: Connecticut (-6.7) Computer Predicted Total: 163.6

Lynx vs. Sun Spread & Total Insights

Minnesota was 14-8-0 against the spread last season.

Out of 22 Minnesota games last year, 10 hit the over.

Lynx Performance Insights

The Lynx scored 82.4 points per game and gave up 83.9 last season, ranking them sixth in the league offensively and eighth on defense.

Minnesota was the second-best squad in the league in rebounds per game (36.9) and second-best in rebounds conceded (32.5) last season.

Last season, the Lynx were ninth in the WNBA in turnovers committed (14.6 per game) and worst in turnovers forced (11.5).

With 6.8 made 3-pointers per game and shooting 34.8% from downtown last year, the Lynx were ninth and sixth in the league, respectively, in those categories.

The Lynx were the second-worst squad in the WNBA in 3-pointers conceded (8.9 per game) and ninth in 3-point percentage defensively (35.0%) last year.

Last year, Minnesota attempted 29.3% of its shots from beyond the arc, and 70.7% from inside it. In terms of made shots, 22.6% of Minnesota's buckets were 3-pointers, and 77.4% were 2-pointers.

